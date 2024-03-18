NZD/USD sticks to modest gains after Chinese macro data, remains below 0.6100 mark

- NZD/USD attracts some buyers near a technically significant 200-day SMA on Monday.
- Mostly better-than-expected Chinese data lend support amid subdued USD demand.
- The upside seems limited as traders await the crucial Fed decision for a fresh impetus.
The NZD/USD pair finds some support in the vicinity of the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and stages a modest recovery from a one-and-half-week low, around the 0.6080 region touched during the Asian session on Monday. Spot prices stick to a mildly positive bias following the release of Chinese macro data, albeit lack bullish conviction and remain below the 0.6100 round-figure mark.
Data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that China's Retail Sales rose 5.5% YoY in February against the 5.2% expected and 7.4% in the previous month. Adding to this, the country’s Industrial Production increased by 7.0% YoY as compared to the 5.0% anticipated and the 6.8% in January, while Fixed Asset Investment grew by 4.2% during the first two months of 2024. This, to a larger extent, overshadows an unexpected rise in China's unemployment rate to 5.3% in February from 5.1% previous and lends some support to antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
Apart from this, subdued US Dollar (USD) price action turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair. However, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its higher-for-longer interest rates narrative to bring down inflation continue to act as a tailwind for the Greenback and cap gains for the currency pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and m,ove to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk – the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the NZD/USD pair's recent pullback from the 0.6215 region, or the monthly peak, has run its course. Nevertheless, spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak and remain at the mercy of the USD price dynamics in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US on Monday.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6144
|Daily SMA50
|0.6136
|Daily SMA100
|0.6125
|Daily SMA200
|0.608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6135
|Previous Daily Low
|0.608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6191
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.608
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises back toward 0.6600 after upbeat China data dump
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and heads back toward 0.6600 following the release of the upbeat China's Retail Sales and Industrial Production data early Monday. A risk-on mood and a muted US Dollar also help the pair regain upside traction. Focus shifts to Tuesday's RBA decision.
USD/JPY holds gains above 149.00, as BoJ and Fed decisions remain in focus
USD/JPY consolidates the latest uptick to near 149.35 early Monday, as traders await the key central bank event risks for a fresh directional impetus. Meanwhile, speculations that the Bank of Japan will delay its plan to exit negative interest rate lend support to the pair.
Gold hits fresh weekly low at $2,150, despite upbeat China's data
Gold price is testing weekly lows at $2,150 in the Asian trading hours on Monday. The renewed weakness in Gold price could be attributed to a better market mood. However, the downside could be capped by the encouraging Chinese data dump and a flattish US Dollar.
Layer 1 chains with over a million daily active users likely to see gains in coming weeks
Layer 1 chains with a large volume of Daily Active Users are likely to see gains in the ongoing cycle as the narrative gathers steam among market participants. A high number of DAU means there is more growth and potential for revenue generation in the Layer 1 chain.
Huge week for the markets
At the centre of things this week are rate announcements from major central banks, including updates from the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank and the Reserve Bank of Australia.