NZD/USD sticks to gains near mid-0.6800s, weaker risk tone to cap gains ahead of US CPI

- NZD/USD attracted dip-buying on Thursday and turned positive for the second straight day.
- The uptick lacked bullish conviction amid renewed USD buying interest and jittery markets.
- Traders now eye US CPI report for a fresh impetus amid the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks.
The NZD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around mid-0.6800s.
Following an early dip to the 0.6810 region, the NZD/USD pair attracted fresh buying for the second straight day on Thursday and has now reversed its modest weekly losses. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction or strong follow-through buying amid the Russia-Ukraine jitters.
In the latest developments, reports indicated that Russian forces have dropped several bombs on the children`s hospital and taken over parts of Mariupol. Adding to this, the UK Armed Forces minister - James Stephen Heappey - warned of NATO intervention if Russia uses chemical weapons.
Separately, Kremlin said that if someone uses weapons against Russian forces in Ukraine, they will become targets. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed the latest optimism over the possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine, which, in turn, kept investors on the edge.
A turnaround in the risk sentiment - as depicted by a sharp decline in the equity markets - drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and should act as a headwind for the perceived riskier kiwi. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of Thursday's release of the US consumer inflation figures.
The US CPI report, due later during the early North American session, along with fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should produce a fresh trading impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6849
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6738
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6834
|Daily SMA200
|0.6928
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6853
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6796
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6873
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6923
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes 1.1000 amid Russia-Ukraine stand-off, ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is extending its decline towards 1.1000, as Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude with no progress on ceasefire. The US dollar remains underpinned, as risk-aversion remains at full steam. All eyes are now on the ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD skids towards 1.3100 on Russia-Ukraine woes, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3100, losing further ground amid a damp market mood. Ukraine-Russia headlines join US inflation fears to revive the US dollar's haven demand. The US CPI data may highlight Fed-BOE policy divergence.
Gold: Key levels to watch amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price is treading water amid a cautious market mood after the recent slump. Traders remain on the sidelines ahead of ECB, US inflation and Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Ethereum price consolidates before a 34% breakout
Ethereum price action shows an interesting setup that forecasts the possibility of a massive move in both directions. However, considering the technical aspects, the probability of a down move appears more plausible for ETH.
ECB Preview: Lagarde to lash the euro down as cannons are heard and stagflation looms Premium
It is hard to envy European Central Bank staff trying to provide updated economic forecasts – Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended any reasonable way to make predictions beyond a short horizon.