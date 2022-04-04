- NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Monday amid subdued USD price action.
- The Ukraine crisis, hawkish Fed expectations should help limit losses for the buck.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The NZD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around the 0.6935-0.6940 region.
Having defended the very important 200-day SMA, the NZD/USD pair attracted fresh buying on Monday and stalled its recent pullback from the 0.7000 psychological mark, or the YTD high touched last week. Stable performance in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven US dollar and turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi. The uncertainty over Ukraine, along with hawkish Fed expectations, helped limit losses for the USD and should cap any meaningful upside for the major, at least for now.
In the latest geopolitical developments, Ukraine accused Russian forces of carrying out a massacre in the town of Bucha. Adding to this, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his government would step up sanctions, as well as military and humanitarian support for Ukraine. Moreover, German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday that the European Union must discuss banning imports of Russian gas. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and lend support to the safe-haven buck.
Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy stance to combat stubbornly high inflation should act as a tailwind for the greenback. In fact, the markets have been pricing in a 100 bps Fed rate hike move over the past two policy meetings, which was reinforced by Friday's US monthly jobs report. This, in turn, remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying and warrants caution before placing bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6929
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6887
|Daily SMA50
|0.6765
|Daily SMA100
|0.6794
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.695
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.701
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
