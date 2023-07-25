NZD/USD sticks to gains above 0.6200 amid modest USD pullback from two-week high

- NZD/USD attracts some buying for the second successive day amid amodeest USD downtick.
- Looming recession risks might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- Traders might also prefr to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key Fed decision on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair rebounds nearly 35 pips from the Asian session low and turns positive for the second straight day on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6210-0.6215 region, up 0.15% for the day, and draw support from a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, snaps a five-day winning streak to a nearly two-week top and for now, seems to have stalled the recent recovery from its lowest level since April 2022 touched last week. In the absence of any fundamental trigger, the USD downtick could be solely attributed to some profit-taking and is likely to remain limited as traders keenly await cues on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path.
It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing out the possibility of any further rate-hikes after the widely anticipated 25 bps lift-off at the end of a two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday. Market participants, however, remain sceptic if the US central bank will commit to a more dovish policy stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year. Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.
The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, worries about a global economic downturn, along with the worsening US-China relations and geopolitical risks, might continue to lend some support to the safe-haven Greenback and cap any meaningful upside for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, Tuesday's release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index might provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair later during the early North American session. This week's rather busy US economic docket also features the Advance Q2 GDP print and the Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which should further contribute to infusing some volatility in the markets.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6214
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6212
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.6195
|Daily SMA200
|0.6209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6216
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6156
|Previous Weekly High
|0.637
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6163
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6252
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades firmer near 0.6750 amid China stimulus hopes
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids to trade near 0.6750, resuming the corrective bounce from the two-week low amid the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on a rally in the Chinese stocks amid stimulus hopes that has capped the US Dollar upside. US sentiment data awaited.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 as US Dollar rally stalls
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1100 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recovers from the downbeat Eurozone and German PMIs-led weakness while a pause in the US Dollar rally also aids the EUR/USD upswing. Focus is on Germany's IFO survey and US sentiment data.
Gold rebounds from over one-week low, climbs back above $1,960
Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and snaps a four-day losing streak to a one-week low. Looming recession risks lend support to the safe-haven metal amid a modest US Dollar downtick. The upside seems limited ahead of this week's key central bank event risks and important US data.
Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC melts faces
Litecoin is on a downtrend, extending the losses that began in early July as the countdown to the LTC halving continues. As it is a big event in the Litecoin ecosystem and the crypto playing field, investors are watching closely for the event's impact on the asset's price.
Caution ahead of major central bank meetings, weaker PMIs
Equity markets are treading water at the start of what is going to be a very lively week. There are some huge central bank meetings this week. Interest rates are finally at or very close to their peaks and this week could see the Fed and ECB announce the last rate hike in their tightening cycles.