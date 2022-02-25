NZD/USD sticks to gain above 0.6700, lacks bullish conviction amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

- NZD/USD regained positive traction on the last day of the week amid a further USD pullback
- Hopes for a ceasefire undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
- The risk of a further escalation in geopolitical tensions might keep a lid on any further gains.
The NZD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near around the 0.6710-0.6715 region, up 0.10% for the day.
The pair built on the overnight late recovery from the weekly low, around 0.6630 area, and gained some positive traction on the last day of the week, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction. The latest optimism over Putin-Zelenskyy meet on likely ceasefire weighed on the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was ready to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the latter agrees to compromise on Russia’s red line issues. Moreover, reports indicated that Russian troops stopped from advancing in most directions. Traders further took cues from the fact that the new economic sanctions on Russia were not as harsh as feared.
It, however, remains to be seen if the NZD/USD pair is able to capitalize on the move or meets with a fresh supply at higher levels amid the risk of a further escalation in geopolitical tensions. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that this week's sharp pullback from over one-month high - levels just above the 0.6800 mark - has run its course.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the core PCE Price Index - and Durable Goods Orders. The data, however, might do little to influence the USD price dynamics or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair as the market focus remains glued to developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6716
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6659
|Daily SMA50
|0.6728
|Daily SMA100
|0.6855
|Daily SMA200
|0.6948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.663
|Previous Weekly High
|0.673
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6593
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1200 on cautious optimism over Russia-Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD pares the biggest daily loss in three months, grinds near-daily highs. Hopes that the US could broker a ceasefire deal through NATO triggered the latest rebound even as Russia bombards Ukraine. US President Biden will have a virtual meeting with global allies NATO members.
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak above 1.3400, Russia-Ukraine stand-off eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the biggest daily fall in 16 weeks, eyes first negative weekly closing in four. US muster the courage to gather NATO leaders, UK proposed Russia’s exclusion from SWIFT. Hopes of ceasefire deal gain momentum even as Russia bombards Kyiv, yields weigh on USD, stock futures remain pressured.
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak above 1.3400, Russia-Ukraine stand-off eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the biggest daily fall in 16 weeks, eyes first negative weekly closing in four. US muster the courage to gather NATO leaders, UK proposed Russia’s exclusion from SWIFT. Hopes of ceasefire deal gain momentum even as Russia bombards Kyiv, yields weigh on USD, stock futures remain pressured.
Crypto market bounces back as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia
US President Joe Biden said that the United States will block five of the biggest Russian banks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound following new sanctions imposed on Russia.
Markets quake on Russian invasion of Ukraine but quickly discover Realpolitik Premium
US Treasury yields fall and the dollar rises as investors seek safety. Oil and commodity prices jump, eyeing scarcity, supply disruptions, then retreat.