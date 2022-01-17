NZD/USD sticks close to 21DMA at 0.6800 level in thinned trade as New Zealand data eyed

- NZD/USD’s 21DMA just under 0.6800 acted like a magnet to the price action during Monday’s US holiday-thinned session.
- Cooler New Zealand house price data failed to spur a reaction, with focus now on the NZIER release at 2100GMT.
NZD/USD’s 21-day moving average just below the key 0.6800 level acted like a magnet to the price action on what was an unusually quiet Monday, with trading conditions thinned by US market closures for MLK Day. At current levels just below 0.6800, NZD/USD looks set to close out the session flat and did not react to the latest monthly house price release from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ). The data showed house prices in New Zealand fell 0.3% MoM in December, taking the YoY rate of change to +22.0%.
“While the market remains confident,” said Jen Baird, Chief Executive of REINZ, “the impact of rising interest rates, tighter lending criteria and changes to investor taxation restrictions are starting to shift dynamics”. While the latest drop in prices will be welcomed by RBNZ policymakers, it is unlikely to translate into any less willingness to lift interest rates substantially in the coming years to cool off a very hot economy. NZD traders now turn their focus to the release of quarterly NZIER Business Confidence survey data (Q4) which is scheduled for release at 2100GMT.
The rest of the week doesn’t contain much by way of important US or New Zealand economic releases, nor any notable central bank speak, so the overarching driver or NZD/USD this week is likely to be risk appetite and dollar flows. Regarding the latter, recent upside in US bond yields reflecting increasingly hawkish Fed bets has many strategists calling for dollar strength in the run-up to next week’s Fed meeting. That suggests downside risks to NZD/USD, with bears eyeing a test of recent lows just under 0.6750 and then the December/2021 lows just below that at 0.6700.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6796
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6803
|Daily SMA50
|0.6855
|Daily SMA100
|0.6959
|Daily SMA200
|0.7023
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6875
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6792
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6891
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6776
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6942
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
