NZD/USD steps back from six-week high on downbeat China PMIs

- NZD/USD drops after China PMIs, official and Caixin both, flashed weak figures.
- Mixed data from ANZ, US President Trump’s trade rhetoric exert additional downside pressure.
- Risk-tone struggles for direction after the virus drug development favored trade sentiment the previous day.
NZD/USD extends pullback moves from multi-day high to 0.6120, down 0.25% on a day, after China’s Manufacturing PMIs eased in April. Also exerting downside pressure on the Kiwi pair are the mixed figures from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) concerning the New Zealand (NZ) economy and comments from US President Donald Trump.
After the official Manufacturing PMI slipped beneath 51.00 market consensus to 50.80, Caixin Manufacturing PMI also weakened below 50.1 prior to revisit the activity contraction suggesting area with 49.8 figures.
On the other hand, the ANZ Business Confidence for New Zealand, for April, recovered from -69.5 expected to -66.6 but Activity Outlook dropped below -26.7% previous mark to -55.1%.
Other than the mixed data, US President Trump’s comments that US trade deal with China has been “upset very badly” by the coronavirus also weighed on the market’s risk-tone and antipodeans.
It should be noted that upbeat news concerning the drug development and US President Trump’s push for the economy’s re-start helped the risk-takers earlier.
Amid all these, US Treasuries struggle to extend the previous recoveries whereas the US stock futures also trim the early-day gains.
Looking forward, the US Weekly Jobless Claims and the ECB meeting become the key catalysts on the economic calendar whereas virus/trade updates will also be important to follow.
Technical analysis
Unless the Kiwi pair drops below the 50-day SMA level of 0.6060 on a daily closing basis, it continues to aim for the yearly resistance line near 0.6210.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6119
|Today Daily Change
|-15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.6134
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6011
|Daily SMA50
|0.6068
|Daily SMA100
|0.6319
|Daily SMA200
|0.636
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6134
|Previous Daily Low
|0.605
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5911
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6022
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the red on 0.65 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracts
AUD/USD holds the lower ground below 0.6550 with dollar attracting haven flows. China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracted to 49.4 in April. US President Trump's comments on China and trade weigh over the risk assets.
USD/JPY pulls back from six-week low, still below 107.00, amid US dollar recovery
USD/JPY snaps five-day south-run as Tokyo open reacts to the fresh risk catalyst after Wednesday’s bank holiday. The latest Japanese economics fail to offer any major direction amid the broad risk-on.
ECB Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank expected to unveil new economic support measures
The ECB is expected to ramp up its bond purchase program when it meets on Thursday to assist governments in defraying the cost of fighting the Coronavirus public health crisis.
WTI extends Wednesday's double digit rally, trades above $16
WTI's price rally continues on optimism generated by the weekly US inventory report. The OPEC+ output cut deal is set to take effect from May 1. Texas may enact output cuts in response to oversupply conditions.
Gold: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement
Gold struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves. The reason could be the bullion’s confrontations to the 100-HMA during Thursday’s Asian session. A one-week-old resistance line adds to the upside barriers.