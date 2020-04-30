NZD/USD steps back from six-week high on downbeat China PMIs

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD drops after China PMIs, official and Caixin both, flashed weak figures.
  • Mixed data from ANZ, US President Trump’s trade rhetoric exert additional downside pressure.
  • Risk-tone struggles for direction after the virus drug development favored trade sentiment the previous day.

NZD/USD extends pullback moves from multi-day high to 0.6120, down 0.25% on a day, after China’s Manufacturing PMIs eased in April. Also exerting downside pressure on the Kiwi pair are the mixed figures from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) concerning the New Zealand (NZ) economy and comments from US President Donald Trump.

After the official Manufacturing PMI slipped beneath 51.00 market consensus to 50.80, Caixin Manufacturing PMI also weakened below 50.1 prior to revisit the activity contraction suggesting area with 49.8 figures.

On the other hand, the ANZ Business Confidence for New Zealand, for April, recovered from -69.5 expected to -66.6 but Activity Outlook dropped below -26.7% previous mark to -55.1%.

Other than the mixed data, US President Trump’s comments that US trade deal with China has been “upset very badly” by the coronavirus also weighed on the market’s risk-tone and antipodeans.

It should be noted that upbeat news concerning the drug development and US President Trump’s push for the economy’s re-start helped the risk-takers earlier.

Amid all these, US Treasuries struggle to extend the previous recoveries whereas the US stock futures also trim the early-day gains.

Looking forward, the US Weekly Jobless Claims and the ECB meeting become the key catalysts on the economic calendar whereas virus/trade updates will also be important to follow.

Technical analysis

Unless the Kiwi pair drops below the 50-day SMA level of 0.6060 on a daily closing basis, it continues to aim for the yearly resistance line near 0.6210.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6119
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 0.6134
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6011
Daily SMA50 0.6068
Daily SMA100 0.6319
Daily SMA200 0.636
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6134
Previous Daily Low 0.605
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6082
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6078
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6022
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5994
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6162
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.619
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps the red on 0.65 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracts

AUD/USD keeps the red on 0.65 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracts

AUD/USD holds the lower ground below 0.6550 with dollar attracting haven flows. China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracted to 49.4 in April.  US President Trump's comments on China and trade weigh over the risk assets.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY pulls back from six-week low, still below 107.00, amid US dollar recovery

USD/JPY pulls back from six-week low, still below 107.00, amid US dollar recovery

USD/JPY snaps five-day south-run as Tokyo open reacts to the fresh risk catalyst after Wednesday’s bank holiday. The latest Japanese economics fail to offer any major direction amid the broad risk-on.

USD/JPY News

ECB Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank expected to unveil new economic support measures

ECB Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank expected to unveil new economic support measures

The ECB is expected to ramp up its bond purchase program when it meets on Thursday to assist governments in defraying the cost of fighting the Coronavirus public health crisis.

Read more

WTI extends Wednesday's double digit rally, trades above $16

WTI extends Wednesday's double digit rally, trades above $16

WTI's price rally continues on optimism generated by the weekly US inventory report. The OPEC+ output cut deal is set to take effect from May 1. Texas may enact output cuts in response to oversupply conditions. 

Oil News

Gold: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

Gold: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

Gold struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves. The reason could be the bullion’s confrontations to the 100-HMA during Thursday’s Asian session. A one-week-old resistance line adds to the upside barriers.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures