- NZD/USD continues extending its fall during the week, set to finish with losses for the third straight week.
- A risk-off impulse weighed on the NZD/USD, courtesy of the red hot US PPI report.
- Fed officials push back against 100 bps; investors scale back 100-bps rate hike.
The New Zealand dollar snapped two days of consecutive gains on Thursday and is trading with minimal losses of 0.12% amidst a dampened market mood, spurred by another high US inflation report, in this case, the Producer Price Index for June, which exceeded expectations, while the greenback rises.
The NZD/USD is exchanging hands at 0.6125, almost pairing its earlier losses, after dipping to a fresh YTD low around 0.6060, though buyers stepped in, and the major rose shy of the daily high around 0.6134.
The main drivers are the US Dollar and a dismal mood
Risk aversion is still dominating the financial markets. US equities finished Thursday’s session with losses, reflecting worries about a stickier than expected inflation, recession jitters, and expectations of a larger-than-expected US Federal Reserve hike.
During the New York session, which had just finished, the US Department of Labour reported the June Producer Price Index, also known as the PPI, which showed that prices rose by 11.3% YoY, higher than the 10.7% estimated. Although portraying persistent cost pressures, producers got a respite as commodity prices recoil on concerns about global demand. That, alongside consumer inflation overshooting 9% annually, further cemented the case for a Fed’s 75 bps rate hike.
Fed speaking continued throughout the day as officials will enter a blackout period ahead of the July meeting. Fed’s Christopher Waller and James Bullard downplayed the chance of a 100 bps hike, with both backing up a 75 rate rise. Later in the day, the new Boston Fed President, Susan Collins, expressed that inflation is “too high” and said she would address it as her priority.
Investors’ reaction to that was felt in Eurodollars money market futures, with the July contract pricing in 268 bps of tightening, meaning that it’s fully priced in a 75 bps, while odds of a 100 bps are down at 44%, a tailwind for the NZD/USD, which staged a late recovery, erasing some earlier losses.
In the meantime, the NZD/USD capped its losses due to the recent RBNZ rate hike and market participants scaling back Fed interest rate rises.
What to watch
The New Zealand economic calendar will feature Business PMI for June on Friday. The economic docket is packed on the US front, led by Retail Sales, the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment, and further Fed speaking, ahead of entering the blackout period.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6125
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6119
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6233
|Daily SMA50
|0.6335
|Daily SMA100
|0.6565
|Daily SMA200
|0.6712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6173
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6081
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6116
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6032
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6259
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
