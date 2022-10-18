- New Zealand dollar's reversal from 0.5720, contained at 0.5645.
- The kiwi remains moderately positive amid a risk-on mood.
- NZD/USD is expected to consolidate between 1.5570 and 1.5755 – UOB.
The New Zealand dollar remains bid for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The pair’s reversal from the 0.5700 area has found support at the mid-0.5600, before picking up again to the 0.5685 area.
The kiwi extends recovery as risk appetite prevails
Monday’s positive market sentiment seems to have extended into Tuesday. European stock markets closed with advances between 0.2% and 0.9%, while the US indexes are posting gains beyond 1%, which is underpinning New Zealand dollar's moderate positive tone.
In the macroeconomic docket, the higher-than-expected New Zealand Consumer Price Index has fed hopes of further monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which has provided some support to the NZD.
Kiwi bulls, however, seem to be capped below 0.5700 as hopes of another aggressive Fed rate hike in September, are keeping USD weakness on a leash. The market is pricing in a nearly 100% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points in November which provides significant support to the USD.
NZD/USD expected to consolidate between 0.5570 and 0.5755 – UOB
Regarding the near-term perspective, FX analysts at UOB expect the pair to consolidate at current levels: “The breach of our ‘strong resistance’ level at 0.5560 indicates that the weakness in NZD has ended. NZD appears to have moved into a consolidation phase and is likely to trade between 0.5570 and 0.5755 for the time being.”
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5683
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|0.5628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5689
|Daily SMA50
|0.5976
|Daily SMA100
|0.6129
|Daily SMA200
|0.641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.565
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5551
|Previous Weekly High
|0.573
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5767
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 0.9850 after mixed ZEW
EUR/USD is keeping its range around 0.9850, as the mixed Germany and Eurozone ZEW sentiment data fail to impress. The pair quietly consolidates as a better market mood falls short of boosting the EUR.
GBP/USD regains 1.1300 post-BOE headlines
GBP/USD stands above 1.1300 and not far from its daily high, as the US Dollar remains on the back foot. The better tone of global equities and stable government bond yields weigh on the greenback.
Gold: Sellers aligned around a Fibonacci level
Gold is under selling pressure on Tuesday, currently trading at around $1,650. XAUUSD fell to $1,645.73, so far the weekly low, after Wall Street’s opening, as the Dollar gained upward traction amid easing equities.
Tug of war intensifies as Ethereum Classic price grinds closer to a 15% breakout
ETC continues to sink deeper into the abyss, with declines from its most recent high at $45.66 seemingly unstoppable. The proof-of-work token may have lost its charm, with investors pulling the rug immediately after the Ethereum Merge in September.
Goldman Sachs stock (GS) jumps more than 3% on major earnings win
Goldman's EPS was better than the $7.73 earned in Q2 but well below the $14.93 earned one year ago during 2021's excessive bull market. Revenue of $11.98 billion also bested the consensus of $11.5 billion.