NZD/USD steadily climbs beyond mid-0.6400s, lacks follow-through

- NZD/USD staged a goodish intraday bounce from near two-week lows on Monday.
- The emergence of some fresh USD selling remained supportive of the positive move.
- The risk-off environment kept a lid on any strong gains for the perceived riskier kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair built on its steady intraday recovery move from near two-week lows and was last seen trading near session tops, around the 0.6450-55 region.
The pair managed to find some support near the 0.6380 region and for now, seems to have stalled its recent corrective slide from 4-1/2-month tops set last Tuesday. The emergence of some fresh US dollar selling was seen as one of the key factors behind the NZD/USD pair's intraday bounce of around 70-75 pips.
Concern over a resurgence of coronavirus cases and the possibility of renewed lockdowns to curb the spread dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and led to some follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields, which undermined the USD demand.
The USD bulls remained on the defensive and largely shrugged off the release of better-than-expected Empire State Manufacturing Index. In fact, the gauge improved to -0.2 for June as compared to -27.5 anticipated and -48.5 previous.
The offered tone surrounding the USD turned out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum, though the prevalent risk-off environment might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the perceived riskier kiwi. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.644
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6295
|Daily SMA50
|0.6139
|Daily SMA100
|0.6181
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6478
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6394
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6585
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6426
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6399
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6354
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6483
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6522
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6567
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
