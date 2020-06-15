NZD/USD steadily climbs beyond mid-0.6400s, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD staged a goodish intraday bounce from near two-week lows on Monday.
  • The emergence of some fresh USD selling remained supportive of the positive move.
  • The risk-off environment kept a lid on any strong gains for the perceived riskier kiwi.

The NZD/USD pair built on its steady intraday recovery move from near two-week lows and was last seen trading near session tops, around the 0.6450-55 region.

The pair managed to find some support near the 0.6380 region and for now, seems to have stalled its recent corrective slide from 4-1/2-month tops set last Tuesday. The emergence of some fresh US dollar selling was seen as one of the key factors behind the NZD/USD pair's intraday bounce of around 70-75 pips.

Concern over a resurgence of coronavirus cases and the possibility of renewed lockdowns to curb the spread dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This, in turn, took its toll on the global risk sentiment and led to some follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields, which undermined the USD demand.

The USD bulls remained on the defensive and largely shrugged off the release of better-than-expected Empire State Manufacturing Index. In fact, the gauge improved to -0.2 for June as compared to -27.5 anticipated and -48.5 previous.

The offered tone surrounding the USD turned out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum, though the prevalent risk-off environment might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the perceived riskier kiwi. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.644
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.6443
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6295
Daily SMA50 0.6139
Daily SMA100 0.6181
Daily SMA200 0.6321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6478
Previous Daily Low 0.6394
Previous Weekly High 0.6585
Previous Weekly Low 0.6394
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6426
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6399
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6354
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6315
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6483
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6522
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6567

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

