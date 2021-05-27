NZD/USD steadily climbs back closer to multi-month tops, around 0.7300 mark

  • NZD/USD gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
  • A more hawkish RBNZ continued underpinning the New Zealand dollar.
  • A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the intraday move up.
  • A softer risk tone might cap gains ahead of the US economic releases.

The NZD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.7300 mark.

Following the previous day's pullback of over 35 pips from three-month tops, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and was supported by a hawkish surprise from RBNZ. At its May meeting held on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand indicated that it could gradually hike interest rates from the third quarter of 2022.

The central bank also acknowledged the recent notable improvement in the economic outlook amid gradual progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and that economic uncertainty is diminishing. This was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the kiwi and allowed the NZD/USD pair to edge higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.

On the other hand, the US dollar struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move from the lowest level since January amid dovish Fed expectations. That said, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped to put a tentative floor under the greenback ahead of key US economic data coming out on Thursday and Friday.

Apart from this, a cautious tone around the equity markets might further collaborate to cap the upside for the perceived riskier kiwi. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Prelim Q1 GDP, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales.

The data, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics later during the early North American session. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7293
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 0.7282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7217
Daily SMA50 0.7143
Daily SMA100 0.7179
Daily SMA200 0.6996
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7317
Previous Daily Low 0.722
Previous Weekly High 0.7272
Previous Weekly Low 0.7151
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.728
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7257
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7229
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7176
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7132
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7326
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.737
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7423

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

