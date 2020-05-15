NZD/USD steadies near 0.5930, looks to post lowest weekly close since late March

- NZD/USD fell to fresh multi-week lows on Friday.
- US Dollar Index recovers toward 100.50 following an early drop.
- Retail Sales and Industrial Production in US fell at a record pace in April.
After staying relatively quiet near 0.6000 during the Asian trading hours, the NZD/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure and fell to a three week low of 0.5921.
With the markets turning subdues, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase in the last hour and was last seen down 1.13% on the day at 0.5933. On a weekly basis, the pair is down around 80 pips and remains on track to register its lowest weekly close since the last week of March.
Earlier in the day, heightened US-China tensions weighed on the China-proxy kiwi. The US Commerce Department announced that it has banned Huawei from purchasing semiconductors from certain US manufacturers. Responding to that development, Global Times' editor claimed that China could restrict or investigate US companies such as Qualcomm, Cisco and Apple and suspend the purchase of Boeing airplanes.
USD gathers strength after mixed US data
In the second half of the day, the data from the US showed that Retail Sales and Industrial Production in April declined by 16.4% and 11.2%, respectively. Both of these figures were the largest-ever recorded monthly declines in these data.
Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index, surprisingly, recovered modestly to 73.7 in May from 71.8 in April.
Commenting on the Retail Sales data, "with lockdowns starting to be lifted and many parts of the country beginning to re-open, April could very well be the bottom for many retailers, meaning sales should begin to recover in May,” said Wells Fargo analyst.
Although the US Dollar Index edged lower during the early trading hours of the American session, it didn't have a difficult time recovering its losses. At the moment, the index is up 0.15% on the day at 100.42 and looks to gain more than 1% for the week.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5932
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|0.6004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6046
|Daily SMA50
|0.6014
|Daily SMA100
|0.6258
|Daily SMA200
|0.6333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6005
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5957
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5994
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5941
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.602
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6037
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data
GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.
EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.
Gold testing eight-year highs at $1747
XAU/USD’s 4-day rally from $1690 lows has extended on Friday, buoyed by the dismal market sentiment and downbeat macroeconomic data, to reach one-month highs above $1,740, only a handful of pips below $1,747, the highest price since November 2012.
WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry
WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.