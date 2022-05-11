- NZD/USD seesaws near Wednesday’s open after a 100-pip move.
- US inflation crossed forecasts in April, justifying hawkish Fedspeak and firmer USD.
- NZ FinMin Robertson signals short-term inflation pressure at home.
- China’s covid conditions, geopolitical tensions add to the bearish bias ahead of a busy calendar in Asia.
NZD/USD revisits the 0.6300 mark, completing a home round after almost 100 pips of the inflation-induced move, as the pair traders await a set of key data from New Zealand during early Thursday morning in Asia. Also likely to have restricted the Kiwi pair’s moves are mixed concerns amid firmer US CPI and zigzag moves of yields, not to forget risks emanating from China and Russia.
The much-awaited US Inflation data rose past market consensus but the traders sought solace in softer-than-previous releases. That said, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 8.3% YoY versus 8.1% expected and 8.5% prior. More importantly, the CPI ex Food & Energy, better known as Core CPI, crossed 6.0% forecasts with 6.2% annual figures, versus 6.5% previous readouts.
It should be noted, however, that the Fedspeak remained hawkish and renewed US dollar strength just after an initial drop. That said, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard recently mentioned that he ''won't emphasize single inflation report too much but inflation is more persistent than many have thought.''
At home, New Zealand Finance Minister (FinMin) Grant Robertson praised the nation’s economic strength in a pre-budget speech while also highlighting inflation as a short-term challenge. The policymaker also expects the price pressure to ease in the second half of the year.
On a different page, global markets dwindled as equities initially rose before ending in the red while the US Treasury yields also rose past 3.0% before ending Wednesday at a one-week low of 2.92%.
It’s worth observing that China’s struggle with covid and Europe’s readiness for the sixth round of sanctions on Russia are extra catalysts that weigh on the market sentiment, in addition to the inflation fears. The same exerts downside pressure on the NZD/USD prices ahead of the key Q2 Inflation Expectations from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), previous 3.27%.
“The RBNZ will be hoping to see some moderation in inflation expectations measures – especially at the longer horizons. That would give them some leeway to slow down the pace of rate hikes after what we expect will be another 50bp hike to 2% on 25 May,” said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) ahead of the data release.
Other than the RBNZ Inflation Expectations for Q2, US Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) will also be important to watch for immediate directions.
Technical analysis
Given the pair’s failure to rebound from a two-year low, NZD/USD prices are likely bracing for October 2019 low surrounding 0.6200.
Meanwhile, multiple lows marked during mid-2020, around 0.6380-85, restrict immediate recovery moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6293
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.658
|Daily SMA50
|0.6761
|Daily SMA100
|0.6745
|Daily SMA200
|0.6867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6349
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6276
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6393
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6304
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears stay in control below critical daily resistance
AUD/USD is back under pressure into the closing hours on Wall Street as risk sentiment deteriorates. Traders are moving back into the US dollar and selling equities in what has been a volatile trading session for North American markets.
EUR/USD: Bears lurking near to cycle lows, breakout on the cards?
The price of the euro has been shunned yet again by the bears in an attempt to correct from the cycle lows of 1.0470 this month so far. The bulls met fierce opposition at the start of May when the price was rejected from a corrective high of 1.0641 in the face of renewed US dollar strength.
Gold freezes around $1,850 on strong US CPI, DXY stable above 104.00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) has frozen at around $1,852.00 after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April. The precious metal is oscillating in a minor range of $1,846.44-1,858.30.
How many Bitcoin investors are underwater after the drop to $30,000?
Bitcoin price recently plummeted after witnessing massive volatility and a bloodbath in the crypto market. There is a rise in the number of Bitcoin wallets that suffered unrealized losses and addresses underwater.
US CPI Stays Hot in April: Treasury yield curve flattens, equities and dollar fall Premium
Americans found little relief in April from price hikes that have roiled markets for months and threaten the engine of the US economy as consumers’ disposable income is eroded by inflation.