NZD/USD steadies above 0.7100 after renewing multi-month highs

- NZD/USD capitalized on risk flows in the American session.
- US Dollar Index looks to close below 92.30.
- Eyes on US Nonfarm Payrolls data for August.
The NZD/USD pair extended its rally during the American trading hours on Thursday and reached its highest level since early June at 0.7120 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.6% on the day at 0.7110.
USD selloff remains intact ahead of NFP data
The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment provided a boost to the risk-sensitive in the second half of the day while making it difficult for the greenback to find demand.
Reflecting the broad-based USD weakness, the US Dollar Index remains on track to post its lowest daily close in nearly a month below 92.30. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index is sitting at the new record high it set at 4,545 after the opening bell.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US revealed that the Initial Jobless Claims declined to 340,000 in the week ending August 28, compared to analysts' estimate of 345,000. Moreover, Challenger Job Cuts in August slumped to the lowest level since 1997 at 15,723.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the August jobs report. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 750,000 in August following July's impressive print of 943,000.
Previewing this data, "the most significant statistic for the Federal Reserve's critical September decision is August's Nonfarm Payrolls, and a mix of exaggerated low expectations and overstretched dollar shorts could trigger a big bounce," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7112
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6978
|Daily SMA50
|0.6986
|Daily SMA100
|0.7085
|Daily SMA200
|0.7114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7078
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7033
|Previous Weekly High
|0.702
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to a fresh one-month high of 1.1870
EUR/USD retains intraday gains as appetite for risk increases. Mixed US data continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. The focus now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report scheduled for Friday.
GBP/USD firms beyond 1.3800 on dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD is trading in the 1.3830 area, as the broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair. Brexit-related shortages put a cap on the pair, alongside a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar.
XAU/USD weaker in range, dip sub- 1,1800 should attract buyers
High-yielding assets become more attractive after unimpressive US data. Investors pricing in a tepid US Nonfarm Payroll report and no tapering this year. Spot gold may fall further in the near term, with buyers awaiting around 1,797/1,800.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.