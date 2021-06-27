NZD/USD stays on the way to 0.7100 after the first weekly gain in four

- NZD/USD begins the week’s trading near Friday’s close.
- US dollar gains fade as Fedspeak rejects reflation fears.
- Wellington stays on Level 2 alert with no new cases, Australia extends covid-lockdown in wider Sydney.
- Light calendar may disappoint momentum traders, Fedspeak, China PMI can entertain markets ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
NZD/USD wobbles around 0.7070, mostly unchanged, to start the week’s Asian session on Monday. The Kiwi pair snapped a three-week downtrend by Friday’s closing as US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials’ battle with reflation and President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending favored market sentiment even upbeat US data keeps rate hike woes on the table.
US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge o Inflation, jumped to the highest in the near three decades with 3.4% YoY figures in May. The data exerted additional pressure on the Fed to rethink its “transitory” outlook for inflation.
Even so, the Fedspeak kept taming the reflation woes. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said, “Expecting to see some of the very high inflation readings to return back down to normal." On the contrary, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Friday that they have to think about some of the side effects of a low-for-long interest rate strategy, as reported by Reuters.
While the US data favored the market’s inflation fears and put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, Fedspeak trimmed the greenback's gains during late Friday. The same trimmed the equity gains and backed the US Treasury yields, albeit mildly, which in turn offered a mixed day for the NZD/USD traders.
At home, Wellington’s Level 2 alert, without any fresh cases, for another 48 hours joins wider virus-led activity restrictions in Sydney to probe the kiwi pairs buyers. It’s worth noting that weekly updates over China’s Industrial Profits for May, 36.4% YoY versus +57.0% prior, also tests the NZD/USD pair buyers.
With that being said, the comparatively easy rate-hike of RBNZ, versus Fed, keeps NZD/USD buyers hopeful even though USD strength and risk appetite offer intermediate moves. "The picture could change, but as things stand, the program is on track to cease purchases by the end of the year without any drama,” said the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events during the day, also the week, may restrict short-term NZD/USD moves while comments from Fed policymakers, China’s official PMIs for June may entertain traders ahead of Friday’s key US jobs report.
Technical analysis
Although a sustained break of 200-day SMA, near 0.7050, keeps buyers hopeful, lows marked in January and early March guards immediate upside of NZD/USD around 0.7100.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7074
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7126
|Daily SMA50
|0.7181
|Daily SMA100
|0.7169
|Daily SMA200
|0.7048
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7096
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6935
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7153
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle against gravity
Early forex prices have cable starting out on the bid by some 20 pips. However, the bulls are up against a strong bearish bias as the monthly chart and structure illustrate.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments
At the time of writing, gold is trading on the bid in the open for the week, higher by 0.38% from the get-go at $1,781.64. The price of gold has rallied from a low of $1,773.79 and has reached a high of $1,790.44.
NZD/USD stays on the way to 0.7100 after the first weekly gain in four
NZD/USD wobbles around 0.7070, mostly unchanged, to start the week’s Asian session on Monday. The Kiwi pair snapped a three-week downtrend by Friday’s closing.
USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher
The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin pandemic peaks of last February and March. The pair has gained 8% this year on the reversal that started in the first week of January.