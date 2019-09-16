NZD/USD stays near 8-day low after weaker than forecast NZ Westpac Consumer Survey

- NZD/USD remains under pressure around the multi-day low.
- Sluggish consumer sentiment data adds to the previous weakness.
- Geopolitical/trade news and economic data from China, Australia and the US will be the key drives to watch.
With the recently released New Zealand (NZ) Westpac Consumer Survey result revisiting the year 2012 levels, NZD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6340 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian trading session.
The Westpac Consumer Survey for the third quarter (Q3) slipped below 104.0 forecast and 103.5 prior to 103.1. “While households are more optimistic about their personal financial situation, they have become increasingly downbeat about the economic outlook more generally. – Despite the fall in borrowing rates in recent months, households are reluctant to spend and are instead focused on paying down debt,” says Westpac with the release.
The Kiwi pair has recently been declining as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the market’s risk-off sentiment. The attack on Saudi Arabia, ripping nearly 50% of the country’s oil output off, became the latest and strong catalyst. Adding to the momentum was the US-EU tussle over the trade after World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled in favor of the US suit over the illegal subsidies granted to European aerospace Airbus, which in turn raises fears of the US announcing punitive tariffs to EU products for as much as $21billion.
Furthermore, China’s August month data-dump, comprising Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Fixed Asset Investment, could also be considered as a reason for the pair’s latest downpour.
The US-China trade relations get another goodwill gesture from China as it removes Soybean and Pork off its list for additional tariffs, paving the way for a good start of the trade talks in early October.
Having witnessed downbeat print of New Zealand’s Westpac Consumer Survey, investors could focus back to broader risk-off and the US Industrial Production for August, coupled with trade/political headlines, for the rest of the day. Also, housing data from China and Australia, followed by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting minutes, will also be the key to watch.
Technical Analysis
The 21-day simple moving average (SMA) becomes an immediate upside barrier, near 0.6380, a break of which could trigger pullback towards 0.6410 and monthly top surrounding 0.6455. Alternatively, a break below month-start top of 0.6320 will set the tone for pair’s further declines towards 0.6270.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, below pre-ECB levels
The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 1.1000 figure amid persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. Trade tensions between the US and the EU and oil´s production disruption behind the run to safety.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2400 on a stronger dollar, Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure not only because a stronger dollar, but also due to headlines indicating no progress in UK-EU negotiations after PM Johnson met with his Luxembourg counterpart.
USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks
The USD/JPY started the week under pressure as reports of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities triggered an intense flight-to-safety during the Asian trading hours.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.