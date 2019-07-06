NZD/USD stays in tight range above 0.66 ahead of NFP data

- The pair remains stuck in an extremely narrow band.
- US Dollar Index posts small gains above 97.
- NFP is expected to come in at 185K in May.
After closing the previous day virtually unchanged above the 0.66 mark, the NZD/USD pair extended its sideways movement on Friday as investors seem to be opting out to remain on the sidelines ahead of the critical data from the U.S. As of writing, the pair was flat on the day at 0.6620.
The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics today will publish its jobs report which will include nonfarm payrolls, average hourly earnings, unemployment rate, and labour force participation rate for May. The fact that the ADP private sector employment report on Wednesday missed the market expectation by a wide margin suggests that the NFP could fall short of the analysts' estimate of 185K.
At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.09% on a daily basis at 97.08. A worse-than-expected NFP reading and soft wage inflation numbers could force the greenback to come under a renewed selling pressure ahead of the weekend.
“The highlight will of course be US payrolls, seen up 175K despite the feeble ADP print earlier in the week. If we were to get a weak reading today then market screams for a Fed cut will only accelerate. Yields will tumble, equities will soar (stupidly), and the USD will likely wobble," Rabobank analysts said previewing the data.
"However, once people realise that the US cold will be pneumonia elsewhere, the USD should not stay down for long. If we get an in-line of strong print then ironically markets might be unhappy, and the USD perky.”
Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6621
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6554
|Daily SMA50
|0.6638
|Daily SMA100
|0.6733
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6616
|Previous Weekly High
|0.656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6495
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6634
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6627
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6669
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD pressured on weak German data, ahead of the NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1260, pressured after the German Bundesbank slashed its growth forecasts and industrial output fell below expectations. The US Non-Farm Payrolls is eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2700 amid UK political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700, stable. Labour defeated the Brexit Party in a by-election, and Theresa May officially steps down as party, launching the leadership contest. NFP is awaited.
USD/JPY: challenging critical short-term resistance
US economy expected to have added 185K new jobs in May. Japanese economy still 'worsening' according to the Japanese Cabinet Office.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 185,000 in May following April’s 263,000 increase. Manufacturing will gain 5,000 positions after the prior month’s 4,000.
Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus
However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.