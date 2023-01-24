- NZD/USD pops 25 bps on upbeat New Zealand Q4 Consumer Price Index.
- NZ CPI came in 7.2% YoY, 1.2% QoQ versus 7.1% and 1.3% expected respectively.
- US PMIs failed to impress US Dollar for long as Composite PMI marked seven-month downtrend.
NZD/USD begins Wednesday’s trading on a firmer footing on upbeat New Zealand (NZ) inflation data, initially poping up to 0.6525 before retreating to 0.6500 by the press time. Adding strength to the Kiwi pair’s run-up could be the US Dollar’s failure to keep the late Tuesday’s gains amid dovish bias for the Federal Reserve’s next move.
NZ Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the fourth quarter (Q4) rose past 7.1% YoY market forecast to reprint the 7.2% figures while the QoQ data suggests a 1.4% number against 1.3% expected and 2.2% prior. It’s worth noting that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) anticipated 7.5% yearly inflation in its November meeting.
Also read:
On the other hand, preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January rose past 46.2 market forecast and 46.1 market expectations with 46.8 figure while the Services PMI followed the suit with the 46.6 figure for the said month, versus 44.5 forecast and 44.7 prior. That said, the S&P Global Composite PMI for January increased to 46.6 from 45.0 prior and the 44.7 consensus, marking the seventh consecutive read below 50.
Following the US data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) managed rise for a brief time before closing in the red. The reason could be linked to the comments from Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Chris Williamson who said, “The US economy has started 2023 on a disappointingly soft note, with business activity contracting sharply again in January."
That said, receding odds of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish play in the next week’s monetary policy meeting, mainly due to the recently downbeat US data seemed to have weighed on the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar. It should be noted that the mixed earnings report and sentiment portrayed Wall Street’s mixed close on Tuesday.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to New Zealand inflation data, which is not much alarming, the NZD/USD pair traders may wait for Australia’s CPI and NZ Credit Card Spending data for December for immediate directions.
Technical analysis
A six-week-old ascending resistance line near 0.6535 restricts immediate NZD/USD upside amid nearly overbought RSI conditions.
Additoinal important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6506
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|0.6487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.636
|Daily SMA50
|0.6318
|Daily SMA100
|0.6068
|Daily SMA200
|0.6199
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.65
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6437
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6531
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6361
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6449
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6512
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6575
AUD/USD on the verge to test a five-month high around 0.7060 ahead of Australian CPI
The pair is juggling in a narrow range above the crucial support of 0.7040 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is on the verge of hitting a five-month high at 0.7060 ahead of the release of the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The consensus claims an escalation in the annual inflation to 7.5% from the prior release of 7.3%.
EUR/USD sees recovery to near 1.0900 as ECB to continue rate hikes beyond summer
The pair is aiming for a recovery extension to near the critical resistance of 1.0900 as the odds of hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) bets are soaring dramatically.
Gold bulls run out of steam amid mixed markets, rising wedge in focus
Gold price seesaws around $1,938 as bulls take a breather inside a bearish chart pattern during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal depicts the market’s mixed feelings amid downbeat data from the United States, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
Celsius considers issuing new token to repay creditors and exit bankruptcy
Celsius is looking to follow in the footsteps of Bitfinex as it has begun planning a rehaul and relaunch of the platform. The company is looking to undo the damage done to its creditors by focusing on a new token instead of selling its hard-to-liquidate asset.
PMI figures fail to lift markets as we await Microsoft earnings
Strengthening PMI figures in the US and Europe have done little to help boost sentiment, as traders await the key Microsoft earnings report. Equities find themselves in the red once again.