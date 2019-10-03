NZD/USD stays firm around 0.6300 at the start of NFP day

- NZD/USD holds on to recovery gains piled during last two consecutive days.
- The broad USD weakness, mainly on slowdown fears, helped the Kiwi to bounce off multi-year low.
- Fed’s Clarida’s speech and AU data in the spotlight for now, the US NFP and Fed Chair’s statements will be the key afterward.
Following its run-up to decorate the G10 winners’ list, NZD/USD remains modestly unchanged around 0.6300 at the start of the Asian session on the key Friday that offers the US employment report.
Neither domestic fundamentals nor trade sentiment, not to forget any good news from major customers like Australia and China, the Kiwi pair had nothing majorly positive that could pull it back from multi-year lows.
Even so, the US Dollar (USD) weakness was more than enough for the pair bulls to propel the quote. With the ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) joining the grades of earlier activity gauge, coupled with disappointing forward indicators, fears of the recession in the United States (US) haunt the greenback.
Additionally, trade jitters surrounding the US-China and the US-EU relations together with mixed signals from the Federal Reserve policymakers also contributed to the USD’s declines.
While the US jobs report for September, led by the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), and the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech will unarguably be the key driver of the day, a speech from the Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida and housing/retail sales data from largest customer Australia could offer immediate direction to the Kiwi traders amid a lack of catalysts at the domestic calendar.
Markets fear a downbeat NFP based on recent signals from the sub-components of activity numbers while signals of how the US Federal Reserve System (Fed) will react to the economic challenges, if any, will be closely watched in the Fedspeak.
Technical Analysis
The pair currently struggles with the 10-week-old falling trend-line resistance, at 0.6312 now, a clear break of which will test the strength of a 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.6330 and multiple upside barriers around 0.6360/65. On the downside, 0.6270, 0.6250 and 0.6230 can be as nearby supports holding the gate for another south-run targeting a breach of 0.6200 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.