NZD/USD stays depressed below 0.7800 amid heightened Tsunami warnings in New Zealand

- NZD/USD refreshes two-week low following its failure to bounce off 0.7172.
- Fed’s Powell tried to placate bond bears but US Treasury yields jumped to the highest in a year after the speech.
- Series of quakes in North Island ranged alarm for Tsunami, evacuation orders issued.
- NFP becomes the key amid a light calendar, US stimulus update shouldn’t be missed as well.
NZD/USD bears battle a two-week low of 0.7172, currently around 0.7178, during the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the kiwi pair drops for the third consecutive day as Tsunami warnings in New Zealand joined the broad US dollar strength to weigh on the quote.
During late Thursday, New Zealand’s North Island witnessed consecutive three earthquakes that pushed New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to issue a national emergency warning. As a result, The Guardian came out with the news as saying, “people on the east coast of North Island must move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible. Do not stay at home”.
Although no casualties were reported due to the quakes, the fears of the Tsunami add to the already challenging path for the NZD/USD, considering the recent rally in the US Treasury yields and the US dollar.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed the highest since February 2020 with the latest peak of 1.57% even as Fed Chair Jerome Powell rejected bond bears’ dominance on the Fed’s monetary policy. Even so, fears of reflation remain on the front foot amid the expected inflow of huge funds from the US and the UK, due to fiscal stimulus.
Other than the geopolitical problems at home and US dollar strength, the downbeat performance of the Q4 New Zealand Building Work Done also heavy the NZD/USD prices. As per the latest release, the housing data came in as -1.5% QoQ versus +34.6% prior.
Moving on, US employment data for February and progress on US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus will be the key to watch while keeping eyes on the US Treasury yield moves.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar booster? Three expectation downers pave way for upside surprise
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of 50-day SMA and an 11-week-old support line, respectively around 0.7200 and 0.7215, directs NZD/USD towards February lows near 0.7135.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7179
|Today Daily Change
|-69 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95%
|Today daily open
|0.7248
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7203
|Daily SMA100
|0.7045
|Daily SMA200
|0.6809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7358
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Risks further downside despite holding 0.7700 after Powell-led losses
AUD/USD remains pressured near weekly low, drops for third consecutive day. Treasury yields soared even as Powell tried to ignore bond bears. Italy blocks AstraZeneca’s Aussie vaccine supply, NFP in focus.
Gold bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable
Gold consolidates recent losses near multi-day low, marked before a few hours, while taking rounds to $1,700 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. All eyes on US NFP, stimulus updates amid a light calendar in Asia.
EUR/USD eyeing support at the February 1.1950 lows
EUR/USD slipped about 100 pips on Thursday following remarks from Fed Chair Powell. Technicians point to the February low at 1.1950 as the next key area of support. A break below this level could open the door to an extended move.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).