NZD/USD stays deep in the negative territory little above 0.6900, eyes on RBNZ

- NZD/USD pair is suffering heavy losses on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index climbs above 93.00 in American session.
- RBNZ will announce its policy decisions on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair fell sharply during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and touched its weakest level in three weeks at 0.6905. With the greenback gathering strength in the second half of the day, the pair is having a difficult time staging a correction and was last seen losing 1.43% on the day at 0.6916.
Focus shifts to RBNZ
The NZD came under strong selling pressure after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a snap three-day nationwide lockdown in light of the community case detected in Auckland. This development could force the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which will announce its monetary policy decisions on Wednesday, to adopt a cautious tone and delay the tightening.
Previewing the RBNZ event, "we now expect the Reserve Bank to leave the OCR on hold," said Westpac analysts. "Regardless of the economic case for higher interest rates, there is nothing to be gained from pushing the OCR higher now, rather than waiting for more clarity on the covid situation."
RBNZ Preview: Forecasts from nine major banks, odds of rate hike diminish amid fresh covid lockdown.
On the other hand, the greenback is capitalizing on safe-haven flows and causing NZD/USD to stay deep in the negative territory. The US Dollar Index is currently rising 0.53% on the day at 93.10.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that Retail Sales declined by 1.1% in July. On a positive note, the US Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production expanded by 0.9% in the same period. Later in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will host a virtual event with educators and students.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.692
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0101
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.44
|Today daily open
|0.7021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6996
|Daily SMA50
|0.7019
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7044
|Previous Daily Low
|0.701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7023
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits weekly low after weak US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has lost the 1.1750 level and hit the lowest so far this week after US Retail Sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.1% in July and the dollar benefits from safe-haven flows. A speech by the Fed's Powell is up next.
GBP/USD hits three-week low ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, the lowest since mid-July. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows after weak US retail sales. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated.
XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800
Gold erased majority of daily gains in early American session. Renewed USD strength is limiting XAU/USD's upside on Tuesday. Key resistance for gold seems to have formed near $1,800.
Bitcoin investors are cashing out, dampening BTC uptrend
Bitcoin’s price rally led the crypto market’s total capitalization to $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May. Experts suggest that BTC is due for a correction and its rally is likely to pause.
Can Monday madness for more records become turnaround Tuesday after sales data?
More records for some of our favourite equity indices on Tuesday as a strong intraday turnaround saw the S&P 500 set a new all-time closing high yet again.