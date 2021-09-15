NZD/USD stays calm above 0.7100 ahead of New Zealand GDP data

- NZD/USD looks to close modestly higher on Wednesday.
- New Zealand economy is expected to grow at an annual rate of 16.3% in Q2.
- US Dollar Index stays near 92.50 ahead of US Retail Sales data.
After dropping to 0.7074 earlier in the day, the NZD/USD pair reversed its direction and remains on track to close in the positive territory a little above 0.7100.
Eyes on NZ GDP data
Disappointing Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from China weighed on the NZD during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.
In the second half of the day, the improving risk sentiment made it difficult for the greenback to gather strength despite rising US Treasury bond yields and fueled NZD/USD rebound. Currently, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily losses at 92.55.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to 34.3 in September from 18.3 in August. On a negative note, the Fed reported that Industrial Production expanded by 0.4% in August, missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.5%.
On Thursday, Statistics New Zealand will release the GDP report, which is expected to show that the economy grew at an annual rate of 16.3% in the second quarter. A stronger-than-expected print could help the NZD outperform its American counterpart in the first half of the day. On the other hand, NZD/USD is likely to turn south in case GDP print falls short of the market consensus.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7103
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7024
|Daily SMA50
|0.7003
|Daily SMA100
|0.7079
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7081
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
