NZD/USD slumps to 5-day lows near 0.6670 on broad USD strength

- NZD/USD came under heavy bearish pressure during European session.
- US Dollar Index edges higher toward 93.50 on Wednesday.
- Trade Balance will be the only data featured in the US economic docket.
After spending the Asian session around 0.6700, the NZD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level in five days at 0.664. As of writing, the pair was down 0.6% on the day at 0.6667.
USD continues to capitalize on safe-haven flows
The intensifying flight to safety seems to be helping the greenback find demand and outperform its rivals on Wednesday. The surging number of coronavirus cases in Europe, fading hopes of a stimulus deal in the US continue to weigh on sentiment. The US Dollar Index, which closed a little above 93.00 on Tuesday, was last seen gaining 0.28% on the day at 93.35.
Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, major European equity indexes are down between 1.4% and 2.75%, while the S&P 500 futures are losing 1.3%, suggesting that Wall Street is poised to open deep in the negative territory.
Later in the day, September Trade Balance data will be featured in the US economic docket. However, investors are likely to ignore this report and remain focused on risk perception. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday, the ANZ will release the Business Confidence and Activity Outlook data for October.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6667
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|0.6709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6633
|Daily SMA50
|0.6643
|Daily SMA100
|0.6596
|Daily SMA200
|0.639
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6726
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6672
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6553
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6787
