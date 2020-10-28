NZD/USD slumps to 5-day lows near 0.6670 on broad USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD came under heavy bearish pressure during European session.
  • US Dollar Index edges higher toward 93.50 on Wednesday.
  • Trade Balance will be the only data featured in the US economic docket.

After spending the Asian session around 0.6700, the NZD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level in five days at 0.664. As of writing, the pair was down 0.6% on the day at 0.6667.

USD continues to capitalize on safe-haven flows

The intensifying flight to safety seems to be helping the greenback find demand and outperform its rivals on Wednesday. The surging number of coronavirus cases in Europe, fading hopes of a stimulus deal in the US continue to weigh on sentiment. The US Dollar Index, which closed a little above 93.00 on Tuesday, was last seen gaining 0.28% on the day at 93.35.

Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, major European equity indexes are down between 1.4% and 2.75%, while the S&P 500 futures are losing 1.3%, suggesting that Wall Street is poised to open deep in the negative territory.

Later in the day, September Trade Balance data will be featured in the US economic docket. However, investors are likely to ignore this report and remain focused on risk perception. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday, the ANZ will release the Business Confidence and Activity Outlook data for October.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6667
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 0.6709
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6633
Daily SMA50 0.6643
Daily SMA100 0.6596
Daily SMA200 0.639
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6726
Previous Daily Low 0.6672
Previous Weekly High 0.6705
Previous Weekly Low 0.6553
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6705
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6693
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6648
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6625
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6733
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6787

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

