NZD/USD slips sharply from 0.6260 as RBNZ reports inflation expectations lower at 3.07%

- NZD/USD has declined to near 0.6240 on lower RBNZ inflation expectations.
- The RBNZ inflation expectations have declined to 3.07% vs. 3.29% reported earlier.
- This week, the US Inflation data holds significant importance.
The NZD/USD pair has faced selling pressure while attempting a break above the immediate hurdle of 0.6260. The asset has witnessed offers after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) reported the inflation expectations at 3.07%, lower than the prior release of 3.29%. It could be a sign of exhaustion in the price pressures but more warrants for the claim are still desired.
For now, price pressures are already soaring in the NZ economy and have not displayed any exhaustion sign yet. As per the June print, an inflation rate of 7.3% is sufficient to create headwinds for the households. To combat the same the RBNZ is continuously accelerating its policy tightening measures. RBNZ Adrian Orr has already elevated its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 2.50%.
On the US dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered its entire intraday gains and is auctioning near the day’s open at 106.60. The DXY has faced selling pressure while attempting a break above the critical resistance of 106.80. This week, investors are focused on the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will release on Wednesday.
The annual inflation figure is likely to remain lower at 8.7% against the prior release of 9.1%. Oil prices have remained in a negative trajectory in July, which might be the critical factor for a decent slippage in the price rise index. While the US CPI that doesn’t include volatile food and oil prices may improve to 6.1% from the prior print of 5.9%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6223
|Daily SMA50
|0.6287
|Daily SMA100
|0.647
|Daily SMA200
|0.6642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6900 as USD struggles
AUD/USD is extending the recovery above 0.6900, despite a cautious mood in Asia. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid US-China tension over Taiwan and aggressive Fed tightening bets after Friday's US NFP blowout.
EUR/USD: Bears moving in across the timeframes
The EUR/USD price on the weekly chart has corrected to a 50% mean reversion of the prior weekly sell-off. Last week's sell-off could be the start of the bearish extension. On the daily chart, the price has left behind a failed inverse head and shoulders.
Gold slides towards $1,750 as Fed, Taiwan concerns favor DXY bulls
Gold price remains pressured near $1,773, down 0.10% intraday, as risk-aversion underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand during Monday’s Asian session. Also keeping the greenback buyers hopeful are the recently increased hopes of Fed 0.75% rate hike in September.
NZD/USD slips sharply from 0.6260 as RBNZ reports inflation expectations lower at 3.07%
NZD/USD has declined to near 0.6240 on lower RBNZ inflation expectations. The RBNZ inflation expectations have declined to 3.07% vs. 3.29% reported earlier. This week, the US Inflation data holds significant importance.
