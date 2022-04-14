NZD/USD slips back under 0.6800, eyes post-RBNZ lows above 0.6750 as buck strengthens across the board

- NZD/USD has slipped back under 0.6800 and is eyeing Wednesday’s post-RBNZ lows near 0.6750 amid broad US dollar strength.
- Concerns about peak RBNZ hawkishness despite the bank’s 50 bps hike on Wednesday are weighing on the kiwi.
- Short-term bears are eyeing a test of the March lows near 0.6725.
NZD/USD has slipped back below the 0.6800 level since the start of US trade and is eyeing a test of Wednesday’s post-RBNZ lows just above 0.6750. The US dollar is on the front foot across the board after the latest batch of US data (Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment results) failed to dent the narrative of US economic strength and commentary from influential FOMC member and NY Fed President John Williams threw his support behind 50 bps rate hikes at coming Fed meetings.
The pair’s most recent US dollar-driven downturn has seen it not only relinquish its grip on the 0.6800 level but also slip back under its 50-Day Moving Average just above it. Even though the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 bps on Wednesday to solidify its position as the most hawkish central bank in the G10, the kiwi failed to derive lasting impetus.
Traders pointed to a pullback in RBNZ tightening bets further out, which they said indicated growing concern about how central bank tightening would impact the New Zealand housing market and economy. Analysts at Capital Economics said “the market reaction suggests that investors are already starting to think about the end of the tightening cycle.”
"We think higher rates will bring down house prices and lead to an economic slowdown, so we would not be surprised if expected interest rates struggle to rise much further,” they added. If expectations regarding RBNZ tightening have now peaked, but continue to rise in the US, that could be a bearish recipe for NZD/USD. In the near term, traders will be looking fr a test of March lows in the 0.6725 area.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6914
|Daily SMA50
|0.6806
|Daily SMA100
|0.6786
|Daily SMA200
|0.6905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6902
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6754
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7035
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7028
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls below $1,970 amid rising US yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and fell sharply toward $1,960. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 3% on the day amid the ECB's dovish tone, causing the yellow metal to push lower.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.