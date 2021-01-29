NZD/USD slips back below 0.7200 level as month-end flows dominate FX markets

- Month-end flows are dominant in FX markets this Friday and NZD is an outperformer.
- NZD may also be feeling tailwinds from bank calls earlier in the week for a less dovish RBNZ going forward.
NZD/USD has slipped back to trade just below the 0.7200 level in recent trade, having hit highs of the day above 0.7220 prior to the US cash open. A further deterioration in the market’s broader appetite for risk (US stocks have been tanking anyway) is likely to blame for the recent downside in risk-sensitive NZD, though the pair still trades higher by about 0.3% on the day and is up on the week despite the broadly stronger US dollar. Month-end flows seem to be distorting the price action on the final trading day of the week.
Driving the day
FX markets are somewhat mixed/choppy on Friday given that it is the final trading day of the month and the final opportunity for institutions to balance their books ahead of the beginning of February. In G10 FX, that has meant selling in JPY (the worst performer), as well as in AUD, CHF and USD. Indeed, FX safe havens are underperforming despite the broader market tone being much more risk-off (US and European stock markets have been hit pretty hard, anyway).
NZD is one of the outperformers alongside NOK and CAD. No specific news can be pinpointed as being specifically behind why the kiwi is an outperformer on Friday or, indeed, why the currency has performed well on the week (NZD/USD is the second-best performing of the G10/USD majors this week, up about 0.2% and only lagging GBP/USD).
Banks betting on less dovish RBNZ going forward
However, as a reminder, a number of antipodean banks have been arriving at the conclusion that the RBNZ will not ease monetary policy any further in 2021; ANZ commented earlier in the week that “market confidence that the RBNZ is at, or close to, the trough in the monetary policy cycle remains a key driver of the NZD and dips are a buying opportunity”.
Meanwhile, Capital Economics went a step further to call for the RBNZ to hike as soon as 2022. They give three reasons as to why they do not expect any more stimulus from the RBNZ;
1) “The recovery in output occurred much faster than we had anticipated as GDP returned to pre-virus levels in Q3. And while the RBNZ is forecasting a renewed decline in output in the first half of this year, recent data suggest GDP has continued rising.”
2) “Most measures of underlying inflation surged in Q4. All of them are now close the RBNZ’s target mid-point.”
3) “Third, the housing market in New Zealand is running red hot. House prices are up nearly 20% from a year ago and show little sign of coming back down to earth. The surge in house prices prompted the Minister of Finance to write to RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr suggesting that house prices be added to the Bank’s monetary policy mandate. While the Bank rebuked that suggestion, we doubt Orr would be keen to exacerbate these political tensions by cutting interest rates further.”
CapEco’s forecast of a rapid recovery in output means that “we expect the unemployment rate to decline to around 4.5% by the end of 2022, consistent with employment being above its maximum sustainable level”. “Taken together with our forecast that underlying inflation will remain close to the Bank’s target mid-point”, they continue, “we think the Bank will turn its focus to policy tightening before long.”
CapEco suspects the bank will end QE purchases around the middle of this year and have penciled in three rate hike to 1.0% by the middle of 2023, making the RBNZ the first central bank in the developed world to lift rates following the Covid-19 outbreak.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.719
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7185
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.717
|Daily SMA50
|0.711
|Daily SMA100
|0.6899
|Daily SMA200
|0.6669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7197
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7105
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
