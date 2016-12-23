NZD/USD: slightly bid on broad dollar weakness

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6926, up 0.12% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.6930 and low at 0.6918.

NZD/USD is bid to test the 200 sma on the 1hr sticks on dollar weakness across the board. There are no fundamentals or data seen driving price action and markets are thin allowing for exaggerated moves despite there being any real or pronounced direction.

Pending home sales reviewed - Nomura

There was, however, some data in the US session with pending home sales that fell 2.5% m-o-m in November (Consensus: +0.5% m-o-m), after a 0.1% increase in October.

NZD/USD levels

Current price is 0.6927, with resistance ahead at 0.6928 (Daily Classic R3), 0.6930 (Daily High), 0.6932 (Yesterday's High), 0.6959 (Weekly Classic R1) and 0.7003 (Daily 20 SMA). Next support to the downside can be found at 0.6921 (Hourly 200 SMA), 0.6920 (Daily Open), 0.6920 (Weekly High), 0.6918 (Daily Low) and 0.6917 (Daily Classic R2).