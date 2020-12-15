NZD/USD slides to three-day lows, closer to mid-0.7000s

- NZD/USD witnessed some profit-taking on Tuesday and retreated further from multi-year tops.
- A subdued USD price action might extend some support and help limit any meaningful downfall.
- Investors now eye second-tier US economic data for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
The NZD/USD pair edged lower during the early European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the 0.7060 region in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday, the pair witnessed some selling and retreated further from the highest level since April 2018 set in the previous session. The pullback could be solely attributed to some profit-taking and is likely to remain limited amid a subdued US dollar price action.
The USD Index languished near two-and-half-year lows amid the recent optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. Apart from this, expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus measures exerted some additional pressure on the greenback and might help limit any further slide for the NZD/USD pair, at least for now.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. In the runup to the key event risk, the markets have been pricing in the possibility that the Fed will ease its monetary policy further by expanding the bond-buying program.
In the meantime, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the second-tier releases of the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data – will be looked upon for some impetus. This, along with the US stimulus headlines, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7062
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7081
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7013
|Daily SMA50
|0.6819
|Daily SMA100
|0.6728
|Daily SMA200
|0.6474
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7005
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7093
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7103
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7153
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.