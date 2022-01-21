NZD/USD slides to one-month low, further below mid-0.6700s amid risk-off

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD edged lower for the second straight day and dropped to a one-month low on Friday.
  • The risk-on mood was seen as a key factor driving flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
  • Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and could help limit the downfall.

The NZD/USD pair continued losing ground through the Asian session and dropped to a one-month low, around the 0.6725 region in the last hour.

The pair added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive day on Friday. This also marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four sessions and was sponsored by the prevalent risk-off mood, which tends to drive flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.

The global risk sentiment took a hit amid expectations that the Fed will tighten its policy at a faster pace than anticipated. In fact, the markets have fully priced in an eventual Fed lift-off in March and a total of four hikes in 2022, fueling concerns that rising borrowing costs could dent the earnings outlook for companies.

Meanwhile, hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the US dollar, which was seen as another factor that exerted pressure on the NZD/USD pair. That said, a sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields – triggered by the global flight to safety – capped gains for the greenback and might help limit deeper losses for the major.

Investors might also prefer to move on the sidelines and wait for a fresh catalyst from the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting on January 25-26. The outcome will be looked upon for clearer signals about the likely timing when the Fed will commence its rate hike cycle, which will provide a fresh directional impetus to the buck and the NZD/USD pair.

Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses. Hence, a subsequent fall back towards challenging 2021 low, around the 0.6700 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6731
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.6754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6801
Daily SMA50 0.683
Daily SMA100 0.6948
Daily SMA200 0.7016
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6806
Previous Daily Low 0.6752
Previous Weekly High 0.6891
Previous Weekly Low 0.6736
Previous Monthly High 0.6891
Previous Monthly Low 0.6701
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6773
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6785
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6735
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6843

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD on the way to 1.1280 key support

EUR/USD on the way to 1.1280 key support

EUR/USD fails to cheer greenback weakness, stays depressed around 1.1310 during the initial Asian session on Friday. While portraying the sober mood of the major pair traders, the quote remains below 200-SMA for the first time in a fortnight.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.3600 on BOE, Brexit concerns ahead of UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD struggles around 1.3600 on BOE, Brexit concerns ahead of UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD differs from other risk-sensitive currency pairs to remain inactive around 1.3590-95 during early Friday. In doing so, the cable pair struggles to justify the risk-off mood amid contrasting signals concerning Brexit and the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move ahead of the key UK Retail Sales for December.

GBP/USD News

Gold steadies below $1,850 amid risk aversion, pre-Fed anxiety

Gold steadies below $1,850 amid risk aversion, pre-Fed anxiety

Gold prices remain pressured around intraday low surrounding $1,836, mostly inactive during early Friday. The yellow metal struggles for a clear direction after stepping back from the key resistance line the previous day.

Gold News

Litecoin smashed against resistance as LTC collapses towards six-month lows

Litecoin smashed against resistance as LTC collapses towards six-month lows

Litecoin price continues to trend lower, threatening to create new six-month lows, perhaps even surpassing the 2021 lows. Litecoin price action may soon entice a large number of sellers still on the sidelines to finally commit to some short positions.

Read more

When real rates are negative for a sustained period, is it a sign of looming recession?

When real rates are negative for a sustained period, is it a sign of looming recession?

We agree that inflation should moderate this year due to the money side of things, but worry that monetary policy is powerless against most of the supply chain issues, commodity prices, greedy consumer goods companies, and that weird labor shortage.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures