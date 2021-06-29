NZD/USD slides to multi-day lows, bears eyeing 0.7000 mark

- NZD/USD drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure amid the prevalent caution mood.
The NZD/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to four-day lows, around the 0.7015-10 region during the early part of the European session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near mid-0.7000s and extended its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 0.7100 mark. This marked the third consecutive day of a negative move and was sponsored by a modest US dollar strength.
The USD was supported by growing marked speculations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy earlier if price pressures continue to intensify. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, acted as a tailwind for the greenback and exerted pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood – amid concerns over the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus – further underpinned the safe-haven USD. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
With the latest leg down, the NZD/USD pair has eroded a part of the last week's strong gains. A subsequent break below the key 0.7000 psychological mark will again shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling.
That said, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US jobs data. The popularly known NFP report will influence the USD price dynamics in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from Tuesday's release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the market risk sentiment, will drive the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7014
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.7031
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7114
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7167
|Daily SMA200
|0.705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7087
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7029
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6935
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7051
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6953
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7127
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
