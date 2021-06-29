NZD/USD slides to multi-day lows, bears eyeing 0.7000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure amid the prevalent caution mood.

The NZD/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to four-day lows, around the 0.7015-10 region during the early part of the European session.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near mid-0.7000s and extended its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 0.7100 mark. This marked the third consecutive day of a negative move and was sponsored by a modest US dollar strength.

The USD was supported by growing marked speculations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy earlier if price pressures continue to intensify. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, acted as a tailwind for the greenback and exerted pressure on the NZD/USD pair.

Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood – amid concerns over the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus – further underpinned the safe-haven USD. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.

With the latest leg down, the NZD/USD pair has eroded a part of the last week's strong gains. A subsequent break below the key 0.7000 psychological mark will again shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling.

That said, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US jobs data. The popularly known NFP report will influence the USD price dynamics in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from Tuesday's release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the market risk sentiment, will drive the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7014
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.7031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7114
Daily SMA50 0.7178
Daily SMA100 0.7167
Daily SMA200 0.705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7087
Previous Daily Low 0.7029
Previous Weekly High 0.7096
Previous Weekly Low 0.6935
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7051
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6991
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6953
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7069
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7107
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7127

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde

EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde

EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar

GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar

GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the  US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields

XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields

Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.

Gold News

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.

Read more

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures