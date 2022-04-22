- NZD/USD is down another 0.8% to the 0.6675 region amid a risk-off backdrop and a strong buck.
- NZD/USD is trading at its weakest since late February and is down roughly 2.0% versus earlier weekly highs above 0.6800.
Though by no means the worst-performing of the major risk-sensitive G10 currencies, the kiwi is nonetheless suffering amid a combination of weakness in the European equity space and strength in the US dollar as markets digest recent hawkish central bank chatter. NZD/USD was last trading down about 0.8% on the day near the 0.6675 level and at its lowest levels since late February, a roughly 2.0% reversal lower from earlier weekly highs above 0.6800 when the pair tested its 50-Day Moving Average.
On which note, technical selling as a result of the earlier failure to break back above the 50DMA is another factor to consider as to why the pair has come under such intense selling pressure over the past two days. Thursday’s not as hot as feared Q1 2022 New Zealand Consumer Price Inflation report likely also didn’t help the kiwi’s cause, given that it has (very slightly) taken the pressure off the RBNZ to raise interest rates as aggressively in the coming quarters.
Of course, an admittedly small reduction in RBNZ tightening bets comes at a time when major US banks are falling over themselves to hawkishly revise their Fed policy calls for the next few meetings. In wake of remarks from various Fed policymakers including Chairman Jerome Powell over the last few days, the consensus view on Wall Street now appears to be that the Fed will raise rates by at least 50 bps at its next three meetings, and might go 75.
Risk appetite in the global equity space is ropey as a result, not least because ECB policymakers have also been talking about possible rate hikes as soon as July this week, and this makes for an unfavourable backdrop for NZD/USD. Bears will likely be eyeing a test of support in the form of the late February lows at 0.6630 in the coming sessions. Before FX markets wind down for the weekend, flash April PMI survey results for the US are released at 1445BST and could trigger some FX market volatility.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.668
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.21
|Today daily open
|0.6762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6865
|Daily SMA50
|0.682
|Daily SMA100
|0.6783
|Daily SMA200
|0.6899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6811
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6727
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.689
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
