NZD/USD slides to 0.6860 area ahead of US data, Powell speech

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD turned south after rising above 0.6900 on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index fluctuates in tight range below 93.00.
  • Inflation data and FOMC Chairman Powell's speech highlight US economic docket.

The NZD/USD extended its rally and touched its highest level since March 2019 at 0.6914 on Thursday. With the markets turning risk-averse ahead of the American session, the pair reversed its course and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 0.6867.

On Wednesday, the kiwi outperformed its rivals after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered a clear message that negative rates were not necessary yet. Additionally, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr noted that the economic activity in New Zealand was more resilient than initially anticipated.

However, the risk-off market environment seems to be making it difficult for the kiwi to preserve its strength. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day in the negative territory.

Focus shifts to Powell speech, CPI data

Later in the day, the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum on Central Bank. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily losses at 92.93.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the October Business NZ PMI and September Food Price Index will be released from New Zealand.

Market reaction

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6864
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 0.6886
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6688
Daily SMA50 0.6663
Daily SMA100 0.6626
Daily SMA200 0.6401
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6905
Previous Daily Low 0.6809
Previous Weekly High 0.6803
Previous Weekly Low 0.6589
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6868
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6846
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6962
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.702

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region

XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region

Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD extended some support to the metal. The lack of strong follow-through warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

Gold news

Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.

Read more

WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses

WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses

WTI extends correction below the $42 mark. Covid-led oil demand concerns, IEA report drag oil lower. Rising wedge breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures