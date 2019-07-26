NZD/USD slides below mid-0.6600s, over 2-week lows ahead of US GDP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The ongoing USD bullish run to multi-week tops continue exerting bearish pressure.
  • Dovish RBNZ comments earlier this week further added to the weaker sentiment.
  • The focus now shifts to the advance US GDP report for the second quarter of 2019.

The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and slipped to over two-week lows, below mid-0.6600s in the last hour.

The recent US Dollar bullish run remained uninterrupted on the last day of the week amid diminishing odds of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed and has been one of the key factors behind the pair's ongoing retracement slide from three-month tops set last Friday.

The greenback was further supported by growing optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes, especially after top US negotiators were confirmed to meet their Chinese counterparts and resume in-person talks on July 30-August 1.

Adding to this, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)'s comments earlier this week, saying that it had done contingency planning for unconventional monetary stimulus further collaborated to the weaker sentiment surrounding the Kiwi.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or continues with its bearish trajectory as market participants now start repositioning for Friday's important release of the US Q2 GDP growth figures.

Consensus estimates point to a significant deceleration in growth to 1.8% annualized pace as against the previous quarter's final reading of 3.1%, though any positive surprise will be enough to boost the USD and continue exerting pressure on the major.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6646
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.6663
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6692
Daily SMA50 0.6619
Daily SMA100 0.6673
Daily SMA200 0.6724
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6708
Previous Daily Low 0.6653
Previous Weekly High 0.6792
Previous Weekly Low 0.6686
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6674
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6687
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6641
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.662
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6586
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6751

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates in mid-range after the ECB, ahead of US GDP

EUR/USD consolidates in mid-range after the ECB, ahead of US GDP

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, in the middle of the broad range that characterized after the ECB left policy unchanged but hinted upcoming stimulus. The focus now shifts to the US GDP which is projected to show a slowdown. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU

GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU

GBP/USD is on the back foot below 1.2450 after UK PM Johnson and European Commission President Juncker clashed over the Brexit accord. Fears of a hard Brexit rise. US GDP is eyed later.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Analysis: US GDP could push it above 109.00

USD/JPY Analysis: US GDP could push it above 109.00

Japanese core Tokyo inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in July. US Q2 GDP foreseen at 1.8% from 3.1% in the previous quarter. USD/JPY consolidates at two-week highs, backed by the recovery in government yields.

USD/JPY News

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1420 level

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1420 level

Gold prices edged higher on Friday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to over one-week lows.

Gold News

Forex Today: All eyes on US GDP after the ECB sends EUR/USD for a wild ride

Forex Today: All eyes on US GDP after the ECB sends EUR/USD for a wild ride

Currencies are stable ahead of the all-important first release of US GDP growth for the second quarter. Expectations stand at a slowdown from 3.1% to 1.8%. Expectations may have risen after upbeat Durable Goods Orders. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  