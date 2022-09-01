- NZD/USD drops to the fresh seven-week low during a three-day downtrend.
- China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI traces official activity numbers to mark contraction for August.
- Aggressive Fed policymakers, China-linked economic fears and Eurozone energy crisis also add to the risk-off mood.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI may entertain intraday traders but NFP is the key.
NZD/USD renews 1.5-month low after China’s activity numbers join broad risk-off mood to weigh on the Kiwi pair during Thursday’s Asian session. However, the cautious mood ahead of the top-tier US data tries to limit the downside, but eventually fails of late. That said, the pair pints 0.33% intraday loss during a three-day downtrend to 0.6090, at 0.6100 by the press time.
China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI marked the lowest prints in three months while suggesting a contraction in activities with a 49.5 figure, versus 50.2 expected and 50.4 prior. In doing so, the private manufacturing gauge tracks the official NBS PMI and highlights grim conditions at the world’s largest industrial player.
Additionally, covid-led lockdowns in China and the escalating tussles with Taiwan also portray the dragon nation-linked risk-aversion. Recently, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen mentioned that Taiwan wants to expand its semiconductor industry collaboration with the US.
Alternatively, China will publish detailed steps for a set of newly-announced policy measures in early September, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday, reported Reuters. The news also stated that China will guide commercial banks to provide medium- and long-term loans to key projects and equipment upgrading, the cabinet was quoted as saying.
On a broader front, strong US Treasury yields and central bankers’ aggression despite softer data appear to weigh on the NZD/USD prices. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields refresh a two-month high of around 3.21% while the two-year bond coupons jump to the highest levels since 2007, near 3.51% at the latest. Also portraying the sour sentiment is the S&P 500 Futures’ 0.55% intraday fall to the lowest levels since late July, at 3,930 by the press time.
US ADP Employment Change rose by 132K versus 288K expected and 270K prior. However, the average wage increases in the US in August were 7.6% y/y and the same kept the Fed policymakers hawkish. Following the data, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday that she was not anticipating the Fed to cut rates next year, as reported by Reuters. Further, the newly appointed Dallas Fed President Lory Logan joined the lines of hawkish fellow US central bankers while saying, “Restoring price stability is No. 1 priority.”
Moving on, hopes of upbeat details of the Chinese stimulus and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August, expected 52.8 versus 52.0 prior, could entertain the NZD/USD traders ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). It should be noted that the risk-off mood keeps bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old falling wedge’s bottom and the yearly low marked in July, respectively around 0.6065 and 0.6060, could test the NZD/USD bears. Alternatively, an upside break of the 0.6145 hurdle will confirm the bullish chart pattern but the NZD/USD buyers will need validation from the 50-SMA level surrounding 0.6170.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6098
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|0.6119
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6262
|Daily SMA50
|0.6237
|Daily SMA100
|0.6351
|Daily SMA200
|0.6569
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.611
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6252
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6132
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6193
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0050 as dollar eases ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.0050, as the US dollar bulls take a breather despite risk-aversion and firmer Treasury yields. The downside in the pair appears capped, courtesy of hawkish ECB rate hike expectations. US ISM PMI next in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.1600 on the road to recovery
GBP/USD is trading around 1.1600, reversing from over two-year lows in the European session. The US dollar loses upside traction even though Treasury yields stay firmer on hawkish Fed bets. UK growth and political woes weigh on the pound.
Gold bears flirt with $1,700 ahead of US PMI, NFP Premium
Gold price holds lower ground near $1,707, after refreshing the 1.5-month low, during the early European morning on Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal appears to struggle between the technical signals and the fundamentals.
Can Dogecoin price rally amid opposing on-chain metrics?
Dogecoin price is drifting slowly down to a stable support floor that could potentially provide a reversal point and the start of a new uptrend.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Slowing growth or recession? Premium
The US Institute for Supply Management will release the August Manufacturing PMI on Thursday, September 1. The index is expected to have declined from 52.8 in July to 52, hinting at slowing economic progress but signaling expansion.