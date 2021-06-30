NZD/USD slides back closer to one-week lows, around 0.6980 region

- A combination of factors failed to assist NZD/USD to capitalize on its intraday positive move.
- COVID-19 jitters, a modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling at higher levels.
- Investors now look forward to the US economic data for a fresh impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
The NZD/USD pair surrendered its intraday gains and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 0.6980 region during the early European session.
The pair gain some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday, though struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the key 0.7000 psychological mark. Investors remain worried about the economic impact of the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus through many Asian countries. This, along with a modest US dollar strength, capped the upside for the NZD/USD pair, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.
The USD remained supported by speculations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy if price pressures continue to intensify. The market expectations were further fueled by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin's comments on Monday, saying that the central bank has made substantial further progress toward its inflation goal to begin tapering asset purchases. The already stronger buck was further underpinned by Tuesday's upbeat US Consumer Confidence Index, which soared to a fresh pandemic high in June and pointed to growing optimism above the economy.
With the latest leg down, the NZD/USD pair has now drifted into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session and seems all set to prolong its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 0.7100 mark. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of ADP report on private-sector employment, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales – for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's US monthly jobs report (NFP), which could determine the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook and influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6985
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6991
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7101
|Daily SMA50
|0.7174
|Daily SMA100
|0.7164
|Daily SMA200
|0.7051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7052
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6979
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6935
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6934
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of EZ inflation data, ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally higher ahead of the release of eurozone inflation figures. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs
Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.