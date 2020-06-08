  • NZD/USD continued gaining traction for the sixth straight session on Monday.
  • The upbeat market mood benefitted perceived riskier currencies, like the kiwi.
  • A subdued USD demand remained supportive amid absent economic releases.

The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near multi-month tops, around the 0.6530-35 region.

The pair prolonged its recent bullish momentum and continued gaining traction for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. The positive move was supported by a combination of factors, including the prevalent upbeat market mood and a subdued USD price action.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by hopes for a potential of V-shaped economic recovery and expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over. This, in turn, continued benefitting perceived riskier currencies, like the kiwi.

On the other hand, the risk-on environment undermined demand for traditional safe-haven currencies and failed to assist the US dollar to build on Friday's post-NFP positive move. A subdued USD demand was seen as another factor driving the NZD/USD pair higher on Monday.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through as investors now seemed to wait for a fresh catalyst before placing fresh directional bets. This week's FOMC monetary policy update will now play a key role in driving the NZD/USD pair near-term momentum.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6529
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.6508
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6175
Daily SMA50 0.6083
Daily SMA100 0.6186
Daily SMA200 0.6317
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6528
Previous Daily Low 0.6456
Previous Weekly High 0.6528
Previous Weekly Low 0.6186
Previous Monthly High 0.6241
Previous Monthly Low 0.5921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6501
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6484
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6467
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6425
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6394
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6539
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.657
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6611

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovering above 1.13 as Lagarde pledges support

EUR/USD hovering above 1.13 as Lagarde pledges support

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, edging higher as ECB President Lagarde reiterates the bank's commitment to supporting the economy. The safe-haven US dollar is on the back foot as stocks extend their rise. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play

GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play

GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness

Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness

Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.

Read more

Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity

Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity

Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level. The uptick comes after Friday's late rebound from one-month lows.

Gold News

WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below

WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below

Crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing after the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend the oil output cuts of the current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by one more month until the end of July.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures