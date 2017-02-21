NZD/USD sidelined between 0.7100/0.7260 – UOB

NZD/USD sidelined between 0.7100/0.7260 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group sees NZD/USD extending its consolidative theme between 0.7100 and 0.7260 for the next 1-3 weeks.
Key Quotes
“NZD traded mostly sideways yesterday before spiking briefly to hit 0.7199 during NY hours. While the undertone is generally positive, a sustained move above 0.7200 seems unlikely”.
“There is no not much to add; indicators are mostly neutral and the current movement is still viewed as part of a consolidation phase, likely between 0.7100 and 0.7260 (with a slight bias towards the downside)”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Oversold
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Low
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding