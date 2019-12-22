NZD/USD shrugs off US Pres. Trump’s comments amid China’s mixed response

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD pops and drops amid mixed headlines.
  • US President Donald Trump said phase-one will be signed soon, China’s President Xi Jinping is concerned by the US interference in internal matters.
  • Trade headlines could direct market sentiment amid a light economic calendar.

NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6600 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday. The quote began the week on trade-positive comments from the US but failed to hold the gains after witnessing China’s downbeat response.

Read: What you need to know for the open: Risk on to support AUD/JPY's bullish grind

The US President Donald Trump cited breakthrough in trade talks with China and signaled the phase-one deal will be signed soon. Though, Reuters relied on China’s Xinhua while saying that the Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a call with the US President, accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs.

Read: Xi has accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs

With this, commodity-linked currencies fail to cheer the likely risk-on as US-China political jitters weigh on the market’s risk-on sentiment. Even so, losses are limited as initial sealing of the phase-one by the US-China diplomats seem to support the overall positive mood.

Also supporting the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strength are the recently positive data at home that cuts the odds of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) aggressive rate cuts in 2020.

Markets are expected to remain sluggish during the holiday-shortened week but trade headlines could keep the traders entertained. On the economic calendar, today’s US Durable Goods Orders, Chicago Fed Manufacturing Activity Index and New Home Sales can offer an active US session.

Technical Analysis

Last week’s repeated pullbacks from 0.6615 portray Bulls’ exhaustion, which in turn highlights the importance of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level, near 0.6530 now, as the upcoming level to watch.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.66
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 0.6604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.653
Daily SMA50 0.6438
Daily SMA100 0.6401
Daily SMA200 0.653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6615
Previous Daily Low 0.6589
Previous Weekly High 0.6616
Previous Weekly Low 0.6554
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6599
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6605
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.659
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6577
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6564
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6617
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6629
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6643

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls in charge, although RBA has more work to do

AUD/USD: Bulls in charge, although RBA has more work to do

AUD/USD has been making tracks back to the upside, with the market taking out buy stops below the prior trend resistance. The price is back to challenge the 200-day moving average in the open on Monday.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY kick-starts the holiday-shortened week on a trade-positive note

USD/JPY kick-starts the holiday-shortened week on a trade-positive note

USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.50 at the start of the week’s Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair reacts to the US President Trump’s trade-positive comments that rolled out on Saturday. 

USD/JPY News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!

Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.

Read more

Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area

Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area

The XAU/USD pair erased its daily losses in the last hour and turned positive on the day near $1480. However, the broad-based USD strength in the early American trading hours suggests that the pair could struggle to continue to push higher.

Gold News

EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength

EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength

The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways above the 1.1100 handle but lost its traction during the early trading hours of the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases provided a boost to the USD.

EUR/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures