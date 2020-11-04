NZD/USD shrugs off China Caixin Services PMI as risks dwindle on election updates

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD reverses the early-Asian gains that probed a two-week high.
  • China’s October month Caixin Services PMI rose past-54.8 prior to 56.8.
  • Risks wobbles as the Trump camp recently offered tough fights to blue wave hopes.

NZD/USD erases most of the initial Asian gains while declining to 0.6682, up 0.06% intraday, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair pays a little heed to China’s upbeat service activity numbers from Caixin.

Read: China's Caixin Services PMI beats estimates with 56.8 in October

The reason could be traced from the US dollar’s latest strength, snapping a two-day losing streak, amid fresh challenges to the hopes of the Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the American election, mostly cheered as a blue wave.

Check here for live updates: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage

The New York Times mark 95% chances of US President Donald Trump’s victory in the key state Florida. This challenges the initial lead of Joe Biden & Company during the polls.

As a result, the US dollar index (DXY) rises 0.16% to benefit from the risk-off mood while stocks in Asia-Pacific and the S&P 500 Futures reverse the early gains to post mild losses by press time.

Looking forward, traders will be interested in confirming the blue wave hopes before buying more of the NZD/USD. Also challenging the bulls could be the hopes of RBNZ’s rate cut next week after RBA’s dovish move on Tuesday.

Technical analysis

October 27 top surrounding 0.6730 becomes a tough nut to crack for the NZD/USD bulls before aiming the September month’s peak near the 0.6800 threshold.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.669
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.6682
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6638
Daily SMA50 0.6653
Daily SMA100 0.6605
Daily SMA200 0.6392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6719
Previous Daily Low 0.6614
Previous Weekly High 0.6726
Previous Weekly Low 0.6597
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6654
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6567
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6519
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6729
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6777
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6835

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are faltering as odds of a Trump win rise. Live coverage of the critical event. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.16, as the US dollar recovers ground amid fears of a contested US election. Risk assets take a beating across the board. Odds of President Trump bagging a second term are on the rise. 

EUR/USD News

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood. 

Read more

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7100, as the US dollar jumps amid fears of a contested election after results from key swing state remain elusive. S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% as risk-off remains at full steam. 

AUD/USD News

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures