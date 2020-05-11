NZD/USD: Short-term price action strong – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ Bank wonder if the kiwi strong short-term price action can be sustained. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6138.

Key quotes

“NZD/USD has continued its journey north after Friday’s already-solid run and technically a break of 0.6150/70 would be a very strong sign.”

“This is a big week for the NZD with the MPS and Budget due. It could easily go higher – all it would take would be maintenance of the RBNZ’s ‘OCR on hold for at least 12 months’ guidance.”

“Support 0.5850 Resistance 0.6170”