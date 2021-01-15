NZD/USD settles around 0.7150 after dropping to fresh multi-week lows

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD remains on track to close sharply lower on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index rose to its highest level since late December.
  • Market mood remains sour after mixed data releases from US.

The NZD/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Friday and touched its lowest level since late December at 0.7119. With the markets going into a consolidation phase ahead of the weekend, the pair recovered a portion of its losses and was last seen losing 0.8% on the day at 0.7153.

USD capitalizes on safe-haven flows

A negative shift witnessed in market sentiment in the second half of the day caused the risk-sensitive to kiwi to weaken against its rivals while boosting the demand for safe-haven greenback.

The data published by the US Census Burea showed on Friday that Retail Sales in December declined by 0.7%. Additionally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 79.2 in January's preliminary reading and came in worse than the market expectation of 80.

Pressured by the disappointing data releases, Wall Street's main indexes opened in the negative territory and pushed lower. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.46% on the day at 90.65 and the S&P 500 Index is losing 0.5%.

With Friday's decline, NZD/USD remains on track to finish the week in the negative territory after closing the previous two weeks higher.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7153
Today Daily Change -0.0079
Today Daily Change % -1.09
Today daily open 0.7232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7148
Daily SMA50 0.7049
Daily SMA100 0.6853
Daily SMA200 0.6612
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7241
Previous Daily Low 0.717
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7153
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7214
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7197
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7188
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7143
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7117
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7259
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7285
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.733

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

