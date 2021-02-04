NZD/USD: Set to break above 0.7225 – Westpac

Following Wednesday’s positive surprise from NZ jobs data, economists at Westpac are watching the NZD/USD pair for an upside break above 0.7225.
Key quotes
“Wednesday’s positive surprise from NZ jobs data follows a similar surprise from CPI inflation data the previous week, and leaves a picture of economic strength and shrinking capacity. Given such fundamental support for the NZD, we are watching for an upside break above 0.7225.”
“Medium-term, we retain our long-held bullish outlook, targeting 0.7500 by April (that was the peak area between 2016 and 2018).”
“Key drivers are expected to be renewed USD weakness and NZ economic growth outperformance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
