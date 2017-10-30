NZD/USD: Sentiment is likely to remain cautious - ANZ

NZD/USD: Sentiment is likely to remain cautious - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Despite a generally stronger USD performance, the kiwi managed to hold the key 0.6820 level (the May 2017 low) to close out the week and while sentiment is likely to remain cautious, USD direction is going to be the driving force from here, and it is a huge week for US related events, explains the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“On top of possible developments on tax reform and the Fed chair announcement, there is the FOMC meeting and a swathe of economic releases due. Further USD strength is not assured.”
“Support 0.6820 Resistance 0.6980”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.