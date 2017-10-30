NZD/USD: Sentiment is likely to remain cautious - ANZ

Despite a generally stronger USD performance, the kiwi managed to hold the key 0.6820 level (the May 2017 low) to close out the week and while sentiment is likely to remain cautious, USD direction is going to be the driving force from here, and it is a huge week for US related events, explains the analysis team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“On top of possible developments on tax reform and the Fed chair announcement, there is the FOMC meeting and a swathe of economic releases due. Further USD strength is not assured.”

“Support 0.6820 Resistance 0.6980”