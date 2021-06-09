NZD/USD sellers aim for 0.7150 amid three-day downtrend with eyes on US CPI

- NZD/USD attacks the lower end of immediate trading range.
- New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales eased in May.
- Anxiety ahead of US inflation data, G7 joins escalating Sino-American tussles to favor bears.
- US CPI should remain near the consensus to keep Fed hopeful.
NZD/USD remains pressured around 0.7170 inside a 20-pip trading range below 0.7180 during Thursday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair portrays the sluggish market sentiment, also responding to the downbeat data and risk-off catalysts, to print a three-day south-run by the press time. However, a lack of major data/events in Asian and pre-US CPI caution can keep troubling the traders going forward.
New Zealand’s Electronic Card Retail Sales eased to 1.7% and 18.1% in MoM and YoY in May, versus 4.4% and 108.7% priors in that order. On Wednesday, ANZ Business Confidence dropped below 1.8 to -0.4 but the Activity Outlook improved from 27.1% to 29.1% for June. Also, New Zealand’s Q1 Manufacturing Sales remained mostly unchanged near 0.4% compared to 0.5% previous readouts.
Other than the mixed data, market players’ confusion over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves also weighs on the NZD/USD prices. Although the early signals of the key US inflation figures have already posed upside risk, the Fed maintains the view of the price uptick to be temporary and hence today’s CPI becomes crucial as it precedes the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
It’s worth noting that the risk appetite also waned over the US-China tussles. After the US passage of a bill to compete with Chinese technology companies, the latest market chatters suggest the Group of Seven (G7) meeting to push for another global examination for covid origin, which in turn points toward Beijing.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to the two-month lows, helping the US dollar, but the Wall Street benchmarks and S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive. The same confuses commodities and Antipodeans, including the NZD/USD pair.
Given the light calendar in Asia, NZD/USD traders should rely on the risk catalyst for fresh impulse.
Read: US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
Technical analysis
A confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMA near 0.7180-85, followed by a downward sloping resistance line from May 26 near 0.7220, directs NZD/USD towards an 11-week-old support line near 0.7140.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.717
|Today Daily Change
|-32 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|0.7202
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7221
|Daily SMA50
|0.7177
|Daily SMA100
|0.7183
|Daily SMA200
|0.7024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7235
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7187
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7126
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps meeting sellers around 1.2200
The EUR/USD pair is marginally lower at the end of the day, still trading within familiar levels. ECB’s monetary policy decision and US inflation figures are likely to wake up the pair.
GBP/USD under some pressure ahead of Super Thursday
GBP/USD bears are seeking Biden to weigh on on Britain this week. Sterling was a little higher in early London trading, initially shrugging off post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland. The US dollar is up in focus as the US CPI data looms.
Gold bears seeking for critical resistance to hold post US CPI
The markets are holding out for Super Thursday with the ECB and US CPI to lay the foundations ahead of the Fed. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,891.26 and flat on the day having traded within a range of between $1,887.43 and $1,899.07 so far.
XLM price shows strength above $0.36, releasing Stellar for a 30% rally
XLM price struck support at the 61.8% retracement level yesterday before rebounding to close positive on a day that initially looked bearish for the cryptocurrency complex.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
Annual CPI forecast to climb to 4.7%, core to 3.4% in May. Federal Reserve interest rate policy tied to labor market recovery. Inflation stirring in commodities, product shortages and wages. Fed seems to have begun market preparation for bond taper. US dollar is a reflection of Treasury rates.