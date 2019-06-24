NZD/USD seesaws near 2-week high ahead of New Zealand trade balance data

- The aftershocks of the FOMC-led greenback declines persist.
- Monthly trade balance data is on the spotlight.
With the US Dollar (USD) continue to bear the burden of soft activity data and the aftershocks of the FOMC-led pessimism, the NZD/USD carries its latest recovery to a fortnight high while clocking in 0.6617 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian trading session. Traders might now focus on monthly trade balance statistics from New Zealand, up at 22:45 GMT, for fresh impulse.
The fresh week couldn’t change the investor outlook towards the greenback as the US President Donald Trump’s comments conveying disappointment from the Federal Reserve and the sluggish print of the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index added worries on to the US currency traders.
On the US-China trade front, media houses at China kept sending worrisome signals ahead of the much awaited G20 meeting while lawmakers did expect normal trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.
With no major data at home, USD weakness was well cheered by the commodity-linked currencies despite looming monetary policy easing at home.
Additionally, better than forecast Credit Card Spending data from New Zealand provided another reason for the Kiwi traders to remain optimistic.
Immediate attention of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) traders will be on the May month trade balance data. Forecasts suggest the YoY figure to register an increase to $-5.325 billion from $-5.480 billion in headline trade balance whereas the monthly format is expected to rise to $971 million from $433 million. It should also be noted that imports marked $5.11 billion and exports were $5.55 billion during previous releases.
Technical Analysis
Having breached 50-day simple moving average (SMA), buyers are now targeting the monthly highs around 0.6682 while 0.67000 comprising 100-day SMA could become their next landmark.
On the other hand, 0.6589 figure of 50-day SMA acts as immediate support, a break of which can recall 0.6560 and 0.6515 back to the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Gold consolidates gains above $1410, adds more than $100 in June
With the major economies' central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan adopting a dovish stance amid the negative impact of geopolitical uncertainties, the precious metal became a clear investor-favourite and now remains on track to close the seventh straight day with gains.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.