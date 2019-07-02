NZD/USD seesaws near 0.6670 amid USD weakness, better than forecast New Zealand GDT data

- The risk-off returns to markets, this time between the US and EU.
- Better than forecast New Zealand GDT Price Index, higher whole milk powder rate recently strengthened the Kiwi pair.
Having initially benefited from the US Dollar’s (USD) broad weakness, on the back of likely US-EU trade tensions, second-tier New Zealand data helped the NZD/USD to remain on the path of recovery towards 0.6670 by the start of Wednesday’s Asian trading session.
Proposal of levying fresh tariffs on the EU’s $4 billion worth of goods from the US Trade Representative’s office reversed earlier risk-on sentiment backed by US-China trade truce.
The resultant USD declines even ignored upbeat comments from the Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester.
Global risk barometer, the US 10-year treasury yield, was again dragged below 2.00% mark to 1.0975 by the press time.
The Kiwi pair’s upside momentum gained additional strength after the New Zealand’s fortnightly release of the GDT Price Index came in better than -3.6% forecast to -0.4% with the key component whole milk powder also registering a rise to $3,302 a tonne from $3,208 prior.
Investors may now look forward to extra news on how the US-EU trade rift might develop while also keeping an eye over the developments surrounding the US-China if any. Further, New Zealand’s June month ANZ Commodity Price will be observed from the economic calendar.
Technical Analysis
In addition to the upside clearance of 200-day exponential moving average (200-D EMA) level of 0.6719, the quote needs to rise beyond latest high of 0.6728 in order to aim for mid-April highs of 0.6784, failure to do so can again fetch the quote to 100-D EMA support of 0.6662 and then to 0.6610 rest-points.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, ends the day just marginally higher
The EUR/USD pair remains unable to recover beyond the 1.1300 figure as fears about a global economic downturn returned, weighing on high-yielding assets. Christine Lagarde nominated to replace ECB’s Draghi.
GBP/USD settles below 1.2600, hurt by data, Carney
The Pound remains among the weakest currencies of the G-10 bloc, undermined by a dismal UK Construction PMI and cautious comments from BOE’s Carney, warning about the risks of protectionism.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield extends slide
The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on Monday's gains and came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours.
Gold ending New York considerable higher on heightened geopolitical tensions
Anywhere you look, be it oil, gold, yields and the dollar, and global stocks, we are seeing choppiness - U.S. stock benchmarks stalled as investors dialled back enthusiasm following the pause of tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend, and instead, the focus is on the threatened fresh tariffs on European goods and Iran which are supporting gold.
Bitcoin rollercoaster ride shoves it under $10,000: Reversal is likely
Bitcoin has embarked on a gain-trimming exercise. The highly volatile market is making it hard for Bitcoin bulls to sustain the price above key support. In fact, they are stuck in a trend where they are making one step forward and two backward.