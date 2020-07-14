- NZD/USD breaks early-day choppy range between 0.6538 and 0.6545.
- Traders shrug off second-tier New Zealand data amid risk reset.
- A mild relief from the virus numbers joins mixed headlines concerning the Sino-American tussle.
- June monthly trade data from China, US inflation numbers will join risk catalysts to offer immediate direction.
NZD/USD drops to 0.6530 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair pauses its three-day losing streak near an important support line. Other than the technical support, wait for China’s Trade Balance and mixed trading sentiment also troubles the pair traders.
The recent data from New Zealand suggest a sustained weakness in the Visitor Arrival in May contrasting with private job figures for June. Visitor Arrivals slip below -29.1% forecast to -99.00% whereas a survey by the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), cited by the Bloomberg, signal Job ads in June are +46.9% from May.
On the other hand, the market’s risk-tone dwindles to find a clear direction after the late-US session pessimism that dragged risk barometers down. Monday’s coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers from the US mark a pause in the latest run-up led by the epicenter Texas. Further, the CNBC increased hopes of the early arrival of the pandemic’s cure while the Bloomberg strengthened optimism while citing Trump administration officials’ turning down the plan to undermine Hong Kong Dollar. However, Reuters came out with the news indicating further hardships for Chinese firms’ listings on the US bourses.
Late on Monday, markets heard US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defying Beijing’s claims over the South China Sea. Though, US President Donald Trump tries to placate the pessimists while saying that phase one deal with China is still on and the nation is buying.
While China’s June month trade numbers will offer immediate guidance to the pair, the US inflation data will dominate the quote’s moves during the American session. Though, nothing from them is likely to supersede the importance of virus and US-China tension headlines. Forecasts suggest further weakness in China’s headline Trade Balance from $62.93B previous figures to $58.6 despite likely improvements in Exports and Imports data. On the other hand, the US inflation numbers are expected to portray additional recovery in price pressures and can raise barriers for the pair’s upside moves.
Technical analysis
Considering the pair’s multiple failures to cross 0.6600, sellers are waiting for entry below an ascending trend line from May 15, at 0.6530 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6535
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6539
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6486
|Daily SMA50
|0.633
|Daily SMA100
|0.6191
|Daily SMA200
|0.6338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6536
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6601
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6519
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
