NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6100 amid mostly bright trade sentiment

- NZD/USD remains firm around the monthly high.
- The kiwi pair pays a little heed to mixed data at home amid broad US dollar weakness.
- US President Donald Trump said that some states can reopen almost immediately.
- Virus headlines, US data will offer fresh direction.
Having surged to the highest since mid-March, NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6105/10 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair paid a little heed to the mixed data from home while cheering the broad US dollar weakness and risk-on sentiment.
New Zealand’s March month Food Price Index and REINZ House Price Index recently registered mixed moves as the former rose beyond 0.0% forecast and prior to 0.7% but the later slipped from 3.1% to 0.3%.
Even so, the kiwi pair ticked up from 0.6100 to 0.6110 after the data as US President Donald Trump rekindled hopes of the restart of the world’s largest economy after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pushed it to lockdown. During his regular task force briefings, the Republican leader mentioned that some of the states can reopen immediately while also expecting the stocks to top records soon.
As a result, the already strong risk-on momentum gained additional strength and helped the commodity-linked currencies like the New Zealand dollar.
The markets have earlier witnessed broad US dollar weakness amid upbeat trade sentiment on the hopes of the economic re-start while mostly ignoring the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) downgrade of global GDP forecast, to -3.0% for 2020.
Although the economic calendar is light in Asia, virus updates can keep the traders entertained ahead of the busy docket in the US session.
Technical analysis
50-day SMA near 0.6150 remains as the key near-term upside barrier ahead of the February month low, close to 0.6190. Meanwhile, sellers will look for entry below the four-week-old rising trend line, currently around 0.6065.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6107
|Today Daily Change
|19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|0.6088
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5915
|Daily SMA50
|0.6164
|Daily SMA100
|0.6376
|Daily SMA200
|0.6401
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6112
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6059
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.606
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6113
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6166
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Aussie rally to be challenged by Australian employment data
AUD/USD retains gains above 0.6400 underpinned by rallying equities and gold, this last at fresh multi-year highs. Australian economy expected to have lost 40,000 jobs in March.
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as the dollar’s negative rout continues
The greenback remains the weakest amid a better market mood, spurred by upbeat Chinese data and flattening coronavirus-related curves, mainly in Europe.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin must break above $7000 again for any chance at recovery
Ripple has decided to add new features to its Xpring solution that would make the entire blockchain more efficient to be used by clients. This is going to help the way in which financial companies send and receive transactions through the XRP Ledger.
Gold Price Analysis: No signs of slowing down after a break of USD 1700
Today once again stock markets in the US are higher as traders seem to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
WTI remains below $21.00 after API data, focus on EIA figures
Despite the latest pullback from multi-day low, ignoring the API data, WTI remains below $21.00, currently around $20.80, amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.