NZD/USD seems vulnerable near one-week low, around 0.6625-20 amid geopolitical tensions

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD edged lower for the third successive day and dropped to a one-week low on Monday.
  • Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike, elevated US bond yields continued underpinning the USD.
  • The risk-off impulse further weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi and added to the selling bias.

The NZD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 0.6625 area, just a few pips above the one-week low touched earlier this Monday.

The pair witnessed some selling for the third successive day and retreated further from a nearly three-week high, around the 0.6730-0.6735 region touched last Thursday. Worries over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.

Apart from this, the greenback was further underpinned by rising bets for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, boosted by the red-hot US CPI report released last week. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike in March, which remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move for the NZD/USD pair amid absent relevant economic releases.

That said, traders might take cues from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's appearance later during the North American session. It is worth recalling that Bullard took a more hawkish stance and said that the US central bank should hike rates by 100 basis points over the next three meetings. His remarks might influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, geopolitical developments, along with the broader market risk sentiment, should produce some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6628
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.6643
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6669
Daily SMA50 0.6744
Daily SMA100 0.6878
Daily SMA200 0.6971
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6694
Previous Daily Low 0.6627
Previous Weekly High 0.6733
Previous Weekly Low 0.6599
Previous Monthly High 0.6891
Previous Monthly Low 0.6529
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6653
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6669
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6615
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6587
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6548
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.675

 

 

