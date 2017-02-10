NZD/USD risks a drop to 0.7155 – UOB

NZD/USD risks a drop to 0.7155 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Kiwi Dollar could slip back to the mid-0.7100s vs. the buck in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
“The anticipated NZD weakness exceeded our expectation as the break of 0.7220 led to a sharp decline to an overnight low of 0.7172. The drop appears to be over-extended even though there appears to be room for another leg lower towards the major 0.7155/60 support (before a recovery can be expected)”.
“As highlighted yesterday, a clear move below 0.7220 would indicate that a deeper pull-back towards 0.7155/60 has started. The overnight low has been 0.7172 and from here, the immediate pressure is still on the downside (unless NZD can quickly reclaim 0.7270). A clear break below 0.7155 would suggest that NZD has entered a bearish phase (with an immediate target of 0.7050)”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Overbought
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|4H
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Expanding
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High